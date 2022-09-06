Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
YouTube TV tips and tricks: How to get the most out Google’s live TV service
YouTube TV has a lot to offer. You can stream live content, watch regional channels, and view your favorite shows on popular sports, entertainment, and news channels. Anyone wanting to go cable-free can enjoy a wide selection of top-tier channels all in one place. To sweeten the deal, you get six accounts per household, and you can enable it almost anywhere: smart TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, and even your gaming consoles.
CNET
Make Your HD TV Smarter With Deals On Fire TV Sticks Starting at $5
If you want access to streaming services, consider one of Amazon's media streamers. Fire TV Sticks make watching your favorite TV shows and movies a breeze, bringing smarts to your TV without purchasing a brand new screen. And now through Sept. 30, Woot is offering used Fire TV Stick or...
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. Plus, Pro and Pro Max: Apple's Whole 2022 Phone Lineup Compared
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new 2022 iPhone 14 lineup debuted Wednesday at Apple's "Far Out" event, highlighting new cameras across the lineup, a larger non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus and a redesigned notch (aka Dynamic Island) for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
Hulu Is Sending Out Price Increase Notifications
As competition mounts and several streaming services struggle to hold on to their members, it's hard to believe any would consider further price increases. But some are. On Sept. 6, 2022, Hulu began sending out price increase notification emails to their customers. On Oct. 10, 2022, Hulu's ad-supported plan will increase from its current price of $6.99 to $7.99 per month. Hulu's ad-free plan will increase $2 monthly, from $12.99 to $14.99.
Digital Trends
Netflix expands its gaming offerings with 10 new titles
Netflix shared a list of new titles coming to its Netflix Games platform. The service will add 10 games, including the anticipated Desta: The Memories Between, which launches on September 27. The announcement comes from GameSpot, which aired its first annual Swipe Mobile Showcase. The stream shared updates on a...
CNET
Bye, Bye iPhone 14 SIM Cards: Apple Fully Embraces eSIM
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Looking to upgrade to the iPhone 14? It's not going to be as simple as taking your SIM card out of your current phone and plopping it in. Apple announced at Wednesday's "Far Out" event that the company is fully embracing virtual embedded SIM cards -- aka eSIMs -- as the default, a change it has been gradually moving toward for years. That means there will not be a physical SIM card tray on US models.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Ultra is the most exciting (and strangest) Apple wearable in years
Apple is introducing an all-new Apple Watch model, called the Apple Watch Ultra. It is geared toward fitness enthusiasts and extreme sports fanatics. The Apple Watch Ultra goes up against the sports-focused Garmins of the world and does so with an extreme price tag. The rugged Apple Watch Ultra features...
Engadget
Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch SSD is cheaper than ever right now
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
Digital Trends
Awesome Games Done Quick will be online-only in 2023
The Games Done Quick organization has announced the return of its charity speedrunning event Awesome Games Done Quick for its usual January time slot. However, the event will be online-only this year, rather than returning to the physical show it was pre-pandemic. Awesome Games Done Quick is an event where...
Digital Trends
VIZIO brings immersive experiences to any room, at any price
This content was produced in partnership with VIZIO. Cinephiles, home theater enthusiasts, and pretty much anyone who loves a good movie can truly appreciate an impressive home theater setup. While the dream is to simulate a traditional theater experience at home, albeit better overall, that’s not always possible depending on the space you’re working with or your budget. If you live in an apartment or just don’t have extra room to create a custom home theater, you’ll probably have to make some concessions. Or do you? VIZIO’s 2023 lineup is going to allow you to create immersive experiences in any room, at precisely the price point you want — if you’re on a budget, you’re still covered.
CNET
Apple Store Down Ahead of Today's iPhone 14 Reveal
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's fall product launch event is almost here, and the first sign is that the Apple Store's website is down. When the store comes back online, the company is...
Digital Trends
Hey Samsung, the Apple Watch Ultra is how you make a real adventure smartwatch
Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung? That’s how you make an adventure smartwatch. Multiple specific features, a robust design, and Apple’s typically effective marketing mean the Watch Ultra will likely be outdoorsy people’s first stop — not the tepid Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is a premium Galaxy Watch 5 masquerading as a rugged wearable for the explorer.
IGN
Target Has Some Great Deals on 4K TVs Right Now
From the most premium OLED TVs to the simple and easy-to-install 4K sets, or even the ultra-cheap Full HD 1080 TVs, Target has got it all on sale at the moment. If you're looking to complete your set up, or even add another TV to a different part of the home, this could be the perfect sale for you.
I tried TCL’s new Dolby Atmos soundbar, and Sonos should be worried
Is it just me, or is the premium Dolby Atmos soundbar category exploding?. Last week’s IFA 2022 in Berlin was a literal showcase for upscale, full-featured soundbars, with Philips unveiling the powerful and stylish Fidelio FB1 ($899 / €899 / $1,316 AU) and Sennheiser the Ambeo Plus ($1,499 / £1,297), a compact version of its regular Ambeo offering (now upgraded in name to Ambeo Max).
Study, work and play with this Acer Nitro 5 laptop, now $140 off
There are a wealth of back-to-school deals on laptops, but if they’ve all felt a little tame for you, this Acer Nitro 5 laptop is well worth a look. Eschewing the sleek look of the likes of Dell’s XPS or Apple's MacBooks, the Nitro 5 makes a statement with its red keyboard, angular sides, and full-HD display. It’s got power to back it up, too, making it a very capable laptop for both work and play – and you can save $140 (opens in new tab) (that’s 15% off the MSRP).
