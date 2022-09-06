This content was produced in partnership with VIZIO. Cinephiles, home theater enthusiasts, and pretty much anyone who loves a good movie can truly appreciate an impressive home theater setup. While the dream is to simulate a traditional theater experience at home, albeit better overall, that’s not always possible depending on the space you’re working with or your budget. If you live in an apartment or just don’t have extra room to create a custom home theater, you’ll probably have to make some concessions. Or do you? VIZIO’s 2023 lineup is going to allow you to create immersive experiences in any room, at precisely the price point you want — if you’re on a budget, you’re still covered.

