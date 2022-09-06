Read full article on original website
Residents near Saltsburg Road, Almar Drive construction feeling effects of heavy traffic
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Car after car turned around at the intersection of Saltsburg Road and Almar Drive due to construction, but neighbors say it is dangerous and that more signs should be posted ahead. “I like to get out and walk, but I’m afraid to walk anymore,” said...
Residents of Penn Hills apartment building remain displaced weeks after parking lot collapse
PENN HILLS, Pa. — On July 26 around 6:15 p.m. a Penn Hills parking lot collapsed, dropping several feet, leaving a woman trapped in her car and tenants fleeing out the back exit of the apartment. Now nearly two months later, those same residents say they have nowhere to go.
1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m. Crews...
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
Police: Man shot, killed at gas station in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was shot and killed at a gas station in Penn Hills on Friday. Allegheny County police said 911 was notified of a shooting in the 4900 block of Allegheny River Boulevard at 7:16 p.m. According to police, the victim’s SUV was parked at...
Restrictions on inbound Route 28 following crash
MILLVALE, Pa. — There were restrictions in the inbound lanes of Route 28 near Butler Street on Friday morning following a crash. The crash happened a little before 6:15 a.m. There was no initial word on how many people were hurt in the crash. Emergency crews responded to the...
An Affordable Home in Squirrel Hill? Yes, It’s Possible
Homebuyers looking to break into the trendy End End housing market are going to want to take a look at 6656 Northumberland St. The moderately priced, three-bedroom, 1½ bathroom, all-brick townhouse has just hit the market for the first time since 1993. Listed for $299,000 (MLS# 1557200, Reena Blumberger,...
Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies
Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
Crews still cleaning flooded yards and basements after water main break in Beaver County
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for more than 8,000 customers in Beaver County following a water main break in Beaver Falls on Labor Day. Several people who live near the intersection of 26th Street and 10th Avenue where the break happened are...
Male hospitalized after being shot, crashing car into house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers found a male with a grazed...
About $1M worth of suspected cocaine seized in turnpike traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant Township
A man who police said took a cross-country flight was found Thursday with 26 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County, according to court papers. The cocaine would have an street value of about $1 million, according to Trooper Steve Limani. Troopers...
Runners come together in North Park to honor woman killed while jogging
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn’t your typical morning run Friday for many local runners. More than 30 runners met at North Park at 4:20 Friday morning, the time Eliza Fletcher was out running when she was attacked and killed. Fletcher was a teacher and mother who was...
“It’s sliding”: Etna residents voice concerns over crumbing street
ETNA, Pa. — Residents on one street in Etna are feeling forgotten. They say their street is crumbling, and the temporary fixes are causing safety concerns. Vinny Rogone has been trying to get Weible Street fixed since he moved there three years ago. “We could have a kid fall...
Mars man killed in Pine motorcycle crash
A Mars man was killed early Friday in a motorcycle crash in Pine, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Jaron Arthur Mckissick, 42, was killed in the crash at 3:30 a.m. at Route 910 and Karrington Drive, authorities said. No other vehicles were involved. Northern Regional Police Chief...
Man in ‘critical but stable’ condition after stabbing on Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed on Pittsburgh’s North Shore Friday night. According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the North Shore at 8:30 p.m. for the reported stabbing. Once on scene, investigators located an adult male victim near the 700 block of Casino Drive. Police said the...
Report: 2 stabbed in Bethel Park
A man and a woman were stabbed during an argument in the parking lot of a Bethel Park motel Thursday afternoon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. The two people were fighting in the parking lot of Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites along Fort Couch Road when the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.
Family angry after loved one dies & body not found for days in downtown shelter
PITTSBURGH — The family of a Pittsburgh man is demanding answers after their loved one died at a shelter downtown, but his body was not found for several days. 38-year-old Jamal Hardy was a resident of the Wood Street Commons, at the corner of Wood Street and 3rd Avenue, right in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.
Help pull plastics, mattresses, toys (and more) from the Allegheny River in Harrison, Tarentum
Cleanups in Tarentum and Harrison’s Natrona neighborhood will happen this weekend as part of a larger effort to pluck litter from the Allegheny River. The monthlong series of events hosted by Allegheny CleanWays focuses on removing debris that has piled up along the riverbanks. Volunteers can ride along on...
URA sells Larimer property to Steel City Squash to build new recreation, education facility
Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority Board has voted to sell land in the city’s Larimer neighborhood to a local nonprofit that will build a recreation and education center on the site. The board unanimously voted to sell the property on Larimer Avenue to Steel City Squash, a nonprofit that...
Additional Information Released Regarding Fatal Crash in Slippery Rock
More information has been released regarding a fatal crash that occurred late last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, a 23-year-old Slippery Rock woman was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Route 8 from Branchton Road around 4pm on Friday when she allegedly failed to yield to a motorcyclist.
