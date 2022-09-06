ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

wtae.com

Restrictions on inbound Route 28 following crash

MILLVALE, Pa. — There were restrictions in the inbound lanes of Route 28 near Butler Street on Friday morning following a crash. The crash happened a little before 6:15 a.m. There was no initial word on how many people were hurt in the crash. Emergency crews responded to the...
MILLVALE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

An Affordable Home in Squirrel Hill? Yes, It’s Possible

Homebuyers looking to break into the trendy End End housing market are going to want to take a look at 6656 Northumberland St. The moderately priced, three-bedroom, 1½ bathroom, all-brick townhouse has just hit the market for the first time since 1993. Listed for $299,000 (MLS# 1557200, Reena Blumberger,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies

Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
Tribune-Review

Mars man killed in Pine motorcycle crash

A Mars man was killed early Friday in a motorcycle crash in Pine, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Jaron Arthur Mckissick, 42, was killed in the crash at 3:30 a.m. at Route 910 and Karrington Drive, authorities said. No other vehicles were involved. Northern Regional Police Chief...
MARS, PA
Tribune-Review

Report: 2 stabbed in Bethel Park

A man and a woman were stabbed during an argument in the parking lot of a Bethel Park motel Thursday afternoon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. The two people were fighting in the parking lot of Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites along Fort Couch Road when the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.
BETHEL PARK, PA
butlerradio.com

Additional Information Released Regarding Fatal Crash in Slippery Rock

More information has been released regarding a fatal crash that occurred late last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, a 23-year-old Slippery Rock woman was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Route 8 from Branchton Road around 4pm on Friday when she allegedly failed to yield to a motorcyclist.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA

