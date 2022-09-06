Read full article on original website
Residents near Saltsburg Road, Almar Drive construction feeling effects of heavy traffic
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Car after car turned around at the intersection of Saltsburg Road and Almar Drive due to construction, but neighbors say it is dangerous and that more signs should be posted ahead. “I like to get out and walk, but I’m afraid to walk anymore,” said...
Mt. Pleasant Twp. property owner blames flooding on storm drain replacement delays
Shannon Pologruto frets when it rains. She knows just a moderate storm, such as the cell that moved through the Mt. Pleasant Township area Tuesday night, will result in substantial flooding at the Diamond Street apartment building she owns with her husband. “We had two feet of water around the...
1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m. Crews...
PennDOT shifts East Carson Street paving work to daylight hours due to workers being harassed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major paving project on Pittsburgh's South Side is being moved from nighttime work to early morning hours because of PennDOT workers being harassed.PennDOT says that the plan was for the work to be done at nighttime, initially.Those plans changed, however, because contractors, employees, and workers were being harassed by the public. PennDOT Assistant District Executive Jason Zang says that one worker was even shot with a BB gun. Work will begin daily at 5 a.m., and is expected to be finished by Saturday.
wkok.com
Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
Residents of Penn Hills apartment building remain displaced weeks after parking lot collapse
PENN HILLS, Pa. — On July 26 around 6:15 p.m. a Penn Hills parking lot collapsed, dropping several feet, leaving a woman trapped in her car and tenants fleeing out the back exit of the apartment. Now nearly two months later, those same residents say they have nowhere to go.
wtae.com
Restrictions on inbound Route 28 following crash
MILLVALE, Pa. — There were restrictions in the inbound lanes of Route 28 near Butler Street on Friday morning following a crash. The crash happened a little before 6:15 a.m. There was no initial word on how many people were hurt in the crash. Emergency crews responded to the...
About $1M worth of suspected cocaine seized in turnpike traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant Township
A man who police said took a cross-country flight was found Thursday with 26 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County, according to court papers. The cocaine would have an street value of about $1 million, according to Trooper Steve Limani. Troopers...
DeFoor: PA Turnpike situation ‘unsustainable’
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike have seen consistent increases in recent years, leaving motorists to foot the bill. On Wednesday, Auditor General Timothy DeFoor held a press conference on his department’s audit of the PA Turnpike Commission. According to DeFoor, the PA Turnpike Commission still faces several significant challenges to meet […]
Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
Male hospitalized after being shot, crashing car into house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers found a male with a grazed...
Mars man killed in Pine motorcycle crash
A Mars man was killed early Friday in a motorcycle crash in Pine, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Jaron Arthur Mckissick, 42, was killed in the crash at 3:30 a.m. at Route 910 and Karrington Drive, authorities said. No other vehicles were involved. Northern Regional Police Chief...
pghcitypaper.com
Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth
A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
butlerradio.com
Additional Information Released Regarding Fatal Crash in Slippery Rock
More information has been released regarding a fatal crash that occurred late last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, a 23-year-old Slippery Rock woman was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Route 8 from Branchton Road around 4pm on Friday when she allegedly failed to yield to a motorcyclist.
Periods of rain will impact our region tonight
PITTSBURGH — Periods of rain could impact when you spend time outside this weekend. Most of the day will be dry, but rain will start to move in from the south late today. The main timing for most of the rain will be tonight into Sunday. After Sunday morning...
Report: 2 stabbed in Bethel Park
A man and a woman were stabbed during an argument in the parking lot of a Bethel Park motel Thursday afternoon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. The two people were fighting in the parking lot of Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites along Fort Couch Road when the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.
