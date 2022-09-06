ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
hi99.com

Local businesses help animals in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) On Saturday, September 10, local realtors will be working to help pets find their fur-ever homes. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group is teaming up with Ollie’s Canine Campus and St. Francis K-9 Rescue to help house 30 dogs. The event will be at Baesler’s Market...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
hi99.com

North Vermillion Falcons get state honors

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — All North Vermillion Falcon athletes and coaches are receiving high praise from the IHSAA for showing great sportsmanship. Athletic Director, Martin Brown, said the school received a perfect score from the state for outstanding sportsmanship. The program ended with a 113 out of 100.
CAYUGA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy