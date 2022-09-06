Court docs: Youth soccer coach attempted to film nude 12-year-old

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that the gender of the victim is unknown at this time.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A youth soccer coach was arrested on Tuesday for two counts of attempted first-degree invasion of privacy involving a 12-year-old, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that 47-year-old Michael Erin Doty knew the victim through his role as a coach with Newberg Youth Soccer.

According to court documents, on July 27, Doty unlawfully and intentionally attempted to secretly film/photograph the victim while he was nude in the bathroom.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said they received the report last month and that multiple search warrants were served. A cell phone was also reportedly submitted to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department’s digital forensics laboratory, where they discovered evidence that led to the arrest.

Offiicials believe there might be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Newberg Youth Soccer sent out a message to all club families after the arrest.

“ As many have heard today, one of our club coaches was arrested today on charges of Invasion of Personal Privacy – Attempted. The club was contacted in mid-August by a State Investigator who made us aware of an investigation. With the information we were given, the Club Board immediately placed the coach on Administrative leave and removed him from his coaching duties. The club allowed him, at the time, to communicate his departure from coaching duties and the team’s assistant coach took over the head coaching role. We understand that many questions will arise as to what happened and what will happen next. The club has not received any additional information into the investigation or the charges so will not be able to answer many of the questions you may have. Newberg Youth Soccer remains committed to the safety of our players and families. So that everyone is aware, all of our coaches, board members, and every volunteer that works with our kids has gone through and completed a background check before being given any responsibility within the club. We were shocked and heartbroken to hear of the investigation and now these charges. We hope that our club family will come together and support the players on this team, along with all of our club families. “

The organization also said they notified Oregon Youth Soccer and SafeSport of the investigation.

If you suspect a child may be experiencing abuse or neglect, please report your concern to the dedicated Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline at 503.378.6704 in Yamhill/Polk Counties or contact your local law enforcement agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.