Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana AG appealing ruling against trans sports law
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana attorney general’s office has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a judge’s order against a state law that prohibits transgender females from competing in girls school sports. The appeal filed this week argues that U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson in Indianapolis was...
Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker
A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the U.S. Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide […] The post Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Indiana will tax loan forgiveness, similar to other states
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration’s announcement of a forgiveness plan last month. The Indiana Department of Revenue confirmed in an email to the Associated Press Tuesday that residents are required to list their forgiven loans as taxable income per Indiana law. More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt cut or eliminated under President Joe Biden’s plan, which is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Federal Pell Grant recipients could receive an additional $10,000 in federal forgiveness under the plan. But depending on the state’s tax rates, the taxpayer’s other income, and the deductions and exemptions they’re able to claim, residents could owe up to several hundred additional tax dollars on the forgiven loans.
Lawsuit claims law enforcement used any means necessary to wrongly convict James Hill
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- They used any means necessary to convict him – that is what attorneys are saying about several law enforcement outfits in Northwest Indiana when it comes to James Hill.Hill has had two convictions overturned -- in the 1980 murder of a police officer at a Hammond, Indiana hotel, and in a rape the same year. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Friday, Hill is now seeking damages for the decades he has spent behind bars."It's over 20 years of my life been taken away for something I didn't do," Hill said, "and it's hard. It's really hard....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Candidacy challenges keep 2 off Centerville-Abington school board ballots
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Election Board supported two challenges against potential Centerville-Abington Board of School Trustees candidates Thursday. One decision was straight-forward, because Lora Cruse, who had filed to challenge incumbent Brad Lambright for an at-large seat, lives outside the Centerville-Abington school district. State law thus prevents her from serving on Centerville's school board.
Comments / 1