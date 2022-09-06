Makiki stabbing suspect makes 1st court appearance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of a stabbing in Makiki made his first court appearance on Tuesday, after being charged with murder on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Officials said Samuel Spencer, 53, stabbed another man inside of his house on Mott Smith Drive and police said the men knew each other.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 2. Spencer was arrested later that day.

Spencer’s bail was set for $1 million.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 8