ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Makiki stabbing suspect makes 1st court appearance

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NotGc_0hkYDsif00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of a stabbing in Makiki made his first court appearance on Tuesday, after being charged with murder on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Officials said Samuel Spencer, 53, stabbed another man inside of his house on Mott Smith Drive and police said the men knew each other.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 2. Spencer was arrested later that day.

Spencer’s bail was set for $1 million.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 8

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigation underway into aggravated assault at Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attack at Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday that they classified as an aggravated assault. It happened around 1:40 p.m. near the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at the park. Emergency Medical Service treated a man in his 60s. Officials said he may have...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
KHON2

‘Where is she?’ a year after Isabella Kalua’s disappearance

t's been almost a year since 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, was reported missing. Her adoptive parents remain in custody awaiting trial for her murder, but the little girl's body still hasn't been found. Her biological family is holding on to hope they'll one day be able to lay her to rest and are planning a vigil to honor her memory.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Makiki#Murder#Violent Crime
KHON2

Hawaii man pleads guilty to charges from Capitol Breach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Justice announced that two men pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for actions during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the men is the founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys. According to the DOJ, the men pleaded guilty […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State Supreme Court calls murder case against Kalihi man ‘unlawful’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Supreme Court put a halt to a murder case on Thursday against a Kalihi man who killed a 16-year-old boy in 2019. The ruling could have broad ramifications on the state’s criminal justice system. Richard Obrero claimed he shot Starsky Willy in self defense...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa. The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall. Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old man at Ala Moana Center in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday. 25-year-old Kapono Miranda had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April, officials said. Video from the night of the shooting shows victim Alan Jennings...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Katherine Kealoha back in court as her own attorney

Convicted felon Katherine Kealoha was back in federal court on Friday. This time, representing herself as she tries to appeal her conviction and get released on bail. The judge denied both, and at times scolded the former prosecutor for her court filings.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing 2 people in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing two people in Makaha on Monday morning, Honolulu police said. Police records show 43-year-old Dennis Noel Hueu Medeiros was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Authorities responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. near Alawa Place. HPD said...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sandy Beach Park stabbing opens police investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed on Sunday night at Sandy’s Beach Park. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 11:22 p.m. According to EMS, he was stabbed and transported to the nearest hospital. The cause of the incident is unknown […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy