ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo will get hearing on gas price increase

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Swmgu_0hkYDINr00

Toledo will soon get its own public hearing for residents to air their views about a double-digit rate hike proposed by Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc.

Whether it was an oversight or not, Toledo wasn’t among five Ohio cities where the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held hearings in June.

The Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel sought one for Toledo in a motion Friday, and PUCO spokesman Matt Schilling told The Blade on Monday that the commission will soon grant the OCC’s request.

The hearing date and location have not yet been decided, Mr. Schilling said.

He said written confirmation of the decision is forthcoming.

Columbia Gas is seeking a $212 million rate increase.

According to the OCC, that would increase a typical residential consumer’s bill by as much as 27 percent. The PUCO’s staff came up with a figure of 21.3 percent but also agreed Columbia is asking for too much. The PUCO staff said it believes a rate increase of 3.98 percent to 6.34 percent is justified.

The OCC requested a separate hearing after learning Toledo was Ohio’s only city of 100,000 people or more that had been excluded from the process. By law, the OCC said in its motion, all cities with populations of 100,000 people or more are to have hearings.

The closest one was a June 2 hearing in Bowling Green. Columbia Gas lawyers stated in their rebuttal that the OCC failed to “explain why a hearing in Bowling Green — approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo — failed to satisfy the statute’s intent.”

Columbia Gas also said in its rebuttal that the time for the OCC to make such a request was when the PUCO was establishing a schedule for the other five hearings back in May.

“By waiting this long, OCC has forfeited its rights under statute,” the gas company said.

But on Monday afternoon, Mr. Schilling said he was authorized to say that the commission will give Toledo its hearing.

“We do intend to grant that [OCC motion] and hold an additional hearing,” he said.

The case is not expected to be decided until sometime in November, weeks after lawyers from both sides meet in Columbus to begin the evidentiary hearing on Oct. 18. That hearing is expected to last at least several days.

The OCC declined to comment beyond what it stated in the public record.

A Columbia Gas spokesman, Eric Hardgrove, said the gas company believes its request is justified, but did not elaborate.

David Manor of Toledo-based Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc., which provides legal services to people often unable to afford them, said in his formal remarks to the commission recently that the rate increases “would put undue burden on those who have low and fixed incomes, straining Ohioans access to natural gas.”

His comments are among dozens that have been posted online by the PUCO.

Three OCC lawyers, including Ohio Consumers’ Counsel Bruce Weston, also argued in their motion that Toledo deserves a hearing because its poverty rate is greater than 25 percent.

To file a public comment online , go to bit.ly/Columbia-rate-2022 .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themirrornewspaper.com

US 24 Interchange Spawned A New Waterville Community

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When the US 24/SR 64 interchange opened a decade ago, Waterville Landing had just two occupants: Kroger and Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Now the development has 64 homes, 108 villas, 252 apartments, a senior living community, 21 businesses and more on...
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
sent-trib.com

Updated: BGSU student killed in crash

FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Columbia Gas#Infrastructure#Ohio Inc#Puco#Occ
WTRF- 7News

Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

American Airlines flies out of Toledo for the last time

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s official: American Airlines no longer flies out of Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The last Toledo flight landed in Chicago Tuesday evening. It’s a major blow to commercial passenger flight and the Port Authority looks to find new routes. The tricky part...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local police sergeant sought membership with what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-government extremist group, according to documents obtained from a nonprofit coalition of journalists. Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick appeared on internal membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, according to documents obtained by 13abc...
MAUMEE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
13abc.com

Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week. According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Sinkhole stabilized in Rossford

ROSSFORD – Phase one of slope stabilization for a sinkhole that opened up at the end of Eagle Point Road has been completed, and phase two is now in the design phase. “The central issue is drainage. There’s a difference between road reconstruction and drainage,” Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, said. “I want to fix this for the next 50 years.”
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee police sergeant appears on Oath Keepers membership list

MAUMEE, Ohio — A sergeant in the Maumee Police Division has strong ties and offered to provide support to far-right extremist organization the Oath Keepers, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League based on leaked membership rolls. Greg Westrick was promoted to sergeant in August 2021...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m. According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at...
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 9-8-22

08/30/2022 David Krebs and Kimberly Krebs to William D Tucker and Elaine M tucker, 22152 West Red Clover Lane, $450,000. 09/01/2022 Carol J Mettie (Trustee) to Juliann E Reineke and Ross M Wheatley, 6100 North Opfer-Lentz Road, $375,262. Benton Township. 08/31/2022 Ferdinand J Miller to Derek W and Shannon N...
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Second of three suspects in December homicide arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio — The second of three people suspected in a 2021 homicide is now behind bars. Devin Ferguson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lucas County Jail. He's one of three people that was charged in the December shooting death of 24-year-old Everett White. Ferguson was indicted...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

East Toledo stabbing early Wednesday results in one arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man was stabbed in an east Toledo home, according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call on the 200-block of Milford Street early Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a 42-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, which police said in a report were non-life threatening.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy