Missouri father arrested for child abuse after 6-year-old girl found dead inside home

ST. JOSEPH, Mos. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old father was arrested and charged after his 6-year-old daughter was reportedly found deceased.

According to KQTV-TV, on Friday, Sept. 2, the 6-year-old victim was found dead inside a residence near 32nd and Mitchell Avenue. The St. Joseph Police Department told KRQ2-TV that the girl's father, Dustin Beechner, was "acting suspiciously."

The girl was reportedly identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, a student at Parkway Elementary School. Her obituary describes her as "sweet, smart, sassy, ornery and happy all wrapped up in one little body with giant blue eyes."

Jozlyn loved "pink and purple, rainbows, unicorns, glitter and bows."

The victim's father was arrested and booked into Buchanan County Jail on Friday, Sept 2 for child abuse or neglect, a felony, records show. He remains held without bond and is scheduled to appear in the Missouri State Circuit Court on Sept. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

According to KQTV, Jozlyn's death is being investigated as a homicide.

