actapgh.org
Church Street Closure Begins Next Week in Bridgeville
PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Church Street at the intersection with Route 50 (Washington Pike) in Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, September 12 weather permitting. Church Street will close to traffic at the intersection with Route 50 beginning at 7 a.m. Monday...
“It’s sliding”: Etna residents voice concerns over crumbing street
ETNA, Pa. — Residents on one street in Etna are feeling forgotten. They say their street is crumbling, and the temporary fixes are causing safety concerns. Vinny Rogone has been trying to get Weible Street fixed since he moved there three years ago. “We could have a kid fall...
cranberryeagle.com
Bus drivers in short supply at Butler County school districts
With the closing of Butler Middle School, Butler Area School District has one less destination to transport students to and from this school year. Routes are shorter. It’s a little easier to manage. But it’s still challenging to staff the buses. The transportation staff is able to just...
PennDOT shifts East Carson Street paving work to daylight hours due to workers being harassed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major paving project on Pittsburgh's South Side is being moved from nighttime work to early morning hours because of PennDOT workers being harassed.PennDOT says that the plan was for the work to be done at nighttime, initially.Those plans changed, however, because contractors, employees, and workers were being harassed by the public. PennDOT Assistant District Executive Jason Zang says that one worker was even shot with a BB gun. Work will begin daily at 5 a.m., and is expected to be finished by Saturday.
Repairs underway on water main break at busy intersection in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Crews are working to repair a water main break at a busy intersection in Monroeville. The break happened around 1:51 a.m. along Old William Penn Highway at William Penn Highway/Route 22. Dispatchers told Channel 11 that water has since been restored to everyone, including the hospitals...
wtae.com
Restrictions on inbound Route 28 following crash
MILLVALE, Pa. — There were restrictions in the inbound lanes of Route 28 near Butler Street on Friday morning following a crash. The crash happened a little before 6:15 a.m. There was no initial word on how many people were hurt in the crash. Emergency crews responded to the...
Periods of rain will impact our region tonight
PITTSBURGH — Periods of rain could impact when you spend time outside this weekend. Most of the day will be dry, but rain will start to move in from the south late today. The main timing for most of the rain will be tonight into Sunday. After Sunday morning...
Residents of Penn Hills apartment building remain displaced weeks after parking lot collapse
PENN HILLS, Pa. — On July 26 around 6:15 p.m. a Penn Hills parking lot collapsed, dropping several feet, leaving a woman trapped in her car and tenants fleeing out the back exit of the apartment. Now nearly two months later, those same residents say they have nowhere to go.
Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials make minor revisions as extension gets underway
Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials have made some minor adjustments as they prepare to build a 750-foot extension to the trail in Export. Export Council voted unanimously Tuesday to execute an easement agreement with trail officials. Westmoreland County Parks Planning Coordinator Jeff Richards said they worked with the borough to refine several areas of the planned extension.
Safety concerns for students riding PRT buses to and from school
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA-TV is doing a deeper dive into the fight between Pittsburgh Public School students waiting for a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Squirrel Hill. That fight on Tuesday led to police using a taser to break it up. KDKA-TV wanted to know, does this lead to a push for more school buses to be used?One of the biggest problems is the shortage of school bus drivers that every district is dealing with. Thousands of students rely on PRT buses, so why can't they have specialized routes for just students? Well, it's not that simple. After that fight earlier this week,...
wisr680.com
Woman Charged With DUI And Speeding Through School Zone
A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after she allegedly sped through a school zone. Grove City Police say the incident happened Wednesday in an active school zone where students cross a highway. 21-year-old Sheridan Westray-Holt was allegedly going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit through the area. Police...
Mars man killed in Pine motorcycle crash
A Mars man was killed early Friday in a motorcycle crash in Pine, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Jaron Arthur Mckissick, 42, was killed in the crash at 3:30 a.m. at Route 910 and Karrington Drive, authorities said. No other vehicles were involved. Northern Regional Police Chief...
Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
pghcitypaper.com
Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth
A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
butlerradio.com
Additional Information Released Regarding Fatal Crash in Slippery Rock
More information has been released regarding a fatal crash that occurred late last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, a 23-year-old Slippery Rock woman was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Route 8 from Branchton Road around 4pm on Friday when she allegedly failed to yield to a motorcyclist.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies
Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
‘It really hurts; it really does:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren't able to overcome the challenges that they've faced recently -- from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues.
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
Family angry after loved one dies & body not found for days in downtown shelter
PITTSBURGH — The family of a Pittsburgh man is demanding answers after their loved one died at a shelter downtown, but his body was not found for several days. 38-year-old Jamal Hardy was a resident of the Wood Street Commons, at the corner of Wood Street and 3rd Avenue, right in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.
