Stafford County, KS

Hutch Post

Reno Co. 10-year-old hospitalized after rear-end crash

RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Friday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Merryn Alexis McReynolds, 30, Turon, was traveling northeast on Kansas 61, three miles southwest of Langdon. The SUV rear-ended a...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Pickup crash injures one in Barton County

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured in a pickup crash in Barton County Thursday morning. The truck crashed just before 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 156 Highway. When first responders got to the crash scene, they found one person trapped in the pickup. Rescuers worked quickly to get the […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Warrant scam reported again in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) is warning residents about another warrant scam making rounds again. According to the RCSO, the callers pretend to be a member of law enforcement and often tell the person they've called that they have an outstanding warrant. The scammer says the warrant can be cleared […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas woman jailed after chase, crash into 4 parked vehicles

RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and traffic allegations after an arrest. Just after 12:30a.m. Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Nichole Chaffin of Wichita, according to Hutchinson Police. Officer stopped a car Chaffin was in for a traffic violation near 4th and Plum in...
Hutch Post

Gas leak causes evacuations Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews asked people to leave the area of the 1300 block of North Walnut for a short period Thursday morning due to a gas leak. The leak was quickly taken care of, but about a one-block radius around the residence where it happened was closed briefly until the situation was resolved. No one was hurt.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Hot start to the Kansas State Fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today looks like both Wednesday and Thursday. A comfortable morning in the 60s will eventually climb into the middle 90s this afternoon underneath a mainly sunny sky. A cold front will continue moving across Kansas tonight into Saturday bringing a chance of...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Watch: Massive 1,280 lb pumpkin entered into Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) – The competition for the heaviest pumpkin at the Kansas State Fair is heating up as an early contender was showcased on Wednesday. The Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau posted a video on social media of an early entry for the giant pumpkin competition. The massive piece of produce weighed in […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

2 Kansas school districts vote on bond issues Tuesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in two Kansas school districts voted on bond issues Tuesday night. In the Quinter school district, voters approved a $15 million bond to pay for school improvements, and they said 'yes' to a 1% city sales tax to fund the bond. It was...
HESSTON, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson

In 2018, Curt Mohr was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer. He continued to fight, but this week, his family said that fight is coming to an end. The death of the monarch is having an impact on those abroad and back here in Kansas. Wichita City Council to take up...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas town holds unique connection to royal family

KINSLEY, Kan. (KWCH) - While millions around the word remember Queen Elizabeth and the impact and legacy she left, one story not widely known is unique slice of history connected with a small western Kansas town. A U.S. Navy pilot from Kinsley named Earl Spencer Jr. married, then divorced Bessie Wallis Warfield, a woman who later went on to marry King Edward VIII. That marriage into Britain's royal family, Warfield's third, came with some controversy.
KINSLEY, KS
Hutch Post

Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you're getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
KANSAS STATE

