Read full article on original website
Related
Reno Co. 10-year-old hospitalized after rear-end crash
RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Friday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Merryn Alexis McReynolds, 30, Turon, was traveling northeast on Kansas 61, three miles southwest of Langdon. The SUV rear-ended a...
Pickup crash injures one in Barton County
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured in a pickup crash in Barton County Thursday morning. The truck crashed just before 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 156 Highway. When first responders got to the crash scene, they found one person trapped in the pickup. Rescuers worked quickly to get the […]
Kansas Highway 61 in Reno County reopens after crash
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a crash has closed Kansas Highway 61 south of Arlington.
Warrant scam reported again in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is warning residents about another warrant scam making rounds again. According to the RCSO, the callers pretend to be a member of law enforcement and often tell the person they’ve called that they have an outstanding warrant. The scammer says the warrant can be cleared […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas woman jailed after chase, crash into 4 parked vehicles
RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and traffic allegations after an arrest. Just after 12:30a.m. Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Nichole Chaffin of Wichita, according to Hutchinson Police. Officer stopped a car Chaffin was in for a traffic violation near 4th and Plum in...
Gas leak causes evacuations Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews asked people to leave the area of the 1300 block of North Walnut for a short period Thursday morning due to a gas leak. The leak was quickly taken care of, but about a one-block radius around the residence where it happened was closed briefly until the situation was resolved. No one was hurt.
Hutchinson Police Department asking for help in identifying woman
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman. In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hutchinson Police Department says she is a person of interest in a case at an area Dillons. If you know her identity, the Hutchinson Police Department asks you to […]
KWCH.com
Hot start to the Kansas State Fair
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today looks like both Wednesday and Thursday. A comfortable morning in the 60s will eventually climb into the middle 90s this afternoon underneath a mainly sunny sky. A cold front will continue moving across Kansas tonight into Saturday bringing a chance of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man charged in a collision that killed a member of a Nickerson family and injured three others this summer in Louisville, Kentucky was In court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault. Police said Michael Hurley was under the influence...
Watch: Massive 1,280 lb pumpkin entered into Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) – The competition for the heaviest pumpkin at the Kansas State Fair is heating up as an early contender was showcased on Wednesday. The Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau posted a video on social media of an early entry for the giant pumpkin competition. The massive piece of produce weighed in […]
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and organizers have several new features coming this year.
KWCH.com
2 Kansas school districts vote on bond issues Tuesday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in two Kansas school districts voted on bond issues Tuesday night. In the Quinter school district, voters approved a $15 million bond to pay for school improvements, and they said ‘yes’ to a 1% city sales tax to fund the bond. It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keeping it in the family: Brothers getting the job done at Great Bend Police
Growing up as kids, Taylor and Nick Reed played “cops and robbers” just like millions of children did at a young age. With that said, the Reed brothers were slightly more authentic than other make believers. “Our dad was a Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputy when we were...
KWCH.com
Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson
In 2018, Curt Mohr was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer. He continued to fight, but this week, his family said that fight is coming to an end. The death of the monarch is having an impact on those abroad and back here in Kansas. Wichita City Council to take up...
KWCH.com
Kansas town holds unique connection to royal family
KINSLEY, Kan. (KWCH) - While millions around the word remember Queen Elizabeth and the impact and legacy she left, one story not widely known is unique slice of history connected with a small western Kansas town. A U.S. Navy pilot from Kinsley named Earl Spencer Jr. married, then divorced Bessie Wallis Warfield, a woman who later went on to marry King Edward VIII. That marriage into Britain’s royal family, Warfield’s third, came with some controversy.
Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
Pratt Tribune
Pratt restaurant owners ready for a new chapter, Rick’s Restaurant is for sale
After 25 years serving Pratt, ,the iconic Rick’s Restaurant on Highway 54 is for sale. Owners Rick and Marcia Stahl are preparing to retire. “Since covid, help is hard to find,” Rick Stahl said. “My last cook left to go to the Marines, so I couldn’t fault him for that.”
Pratt Tribune
NASA scientists visit McPherson County farm on information seeking mission
MOUNDRIDGE – Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
Comments / 0