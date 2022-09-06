Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Fall color preview: Where and when to see the best foliage in Minnesota
Many Minnesotans look forward to the changing colors of leaves as the fall season begins. This year, trees primarily between the Twin Cities and Rock County in the southwestern corner of the state have been affected by drought. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota is experiencing record, or near-record, precipitation levels, meaning some...
mspmag.com
When and Where to See Fall Colors in Minnesota This Year
It happens every year—the State Fair ends, school begins, and Minnesotans instantly fling themselves into autumn mode, even if the temperature gauge isn’t fully playing along yet. And as we started dreaming of brilliant red-and-orange-speckled hikes and golden prairies spotted with early-fall flowers, we checked in with Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant Val Cervenka to see what was in store—er, forest—for our state this year.
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
WTIP
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
WDIO-TV
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Wet and cool Friday followed by a pleasant weekend
An Areal Flood Advisory has issued for parts of Pine, Burnett, Washburn, and Douglas Counties until 12:30 pm. This area has received between 1-2.5″ of rain as of 9:30 this morning. Additional heavy rain will lead to more excessive rainfall. Be on the lookout for ponding. The wet conditions gradually move southeast across the Northland through the day, keeping rain chances in much of northwest Wisconsin for outdoor plans in the late afternoon and evening.
WDIO-TV
The Mark Barker Ships Out
Today in Duluth marked the Mark Barker Lakers passage through the Twin Ports. The Barker is the first Great Lakes ship built by an American company since 1983, which marked the end of a lengthy boom time that included the arrival of the immense 1,000-footers. The new boat is something different than a standard bulk-cargo hauler like those built four decades ago.
businessnorth.com
Arbor Wood expansion plans shift back to Grand Rapids
Duluth wood-products firm Arbor Wood is shifting its plans for a new production facility from the east end of the Iron Range in Eveleth back to the West Range in Grand Rapids, where the expansion was originally proposed. Arbor Wood management, along with International Falls-based Voyageur Capital Group, which is...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Duluth, Eveleth, Red Cliff
Duluth, MN- A unique show coming to Bayfront this week. The annual North Country Electric Vehicle Show & Tell Event has previously been held in Cohasset but is moving to Bayfront this year. From 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday attendees will be able to learn about and see several types of electric vehicles. There will be a public discussion panel at 5 p.m. where experts ranging from vehicle owners to local energy providers. Admission is free.
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
WDIO-TV
10-acre fire burning in BWCA
The U.S. Forest Service says there is a 10-acre fire burning in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The fire is southeast of Lake 3 and north of Horseshoe Lake. It was reported the afternoon of Sept. 7. The Forest Service says it is 30% contained. It is being fought...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District
A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Weather whiplash from today to tomorrow
Our weather will take a 180° turn from a summery Thursday to a cool and gloomy Friday. A warm front has swept the Northland overnight, paving the way for a warm and breezy day. A south wind will be around 15 mph gusting near 35 mph. Temperatures climb into low to upper 80s. It’ll be a muggy heat with dew points in the mid-60s. Skies begin clear, then cloud cover increases from the northwest in the afternoon ahead of the cold front.
WDIO-TV
Congdon Park Crossing Confusion
Even with new sidewalks and other changes that made a commute to Congdon Park Elementary easier, numerous parents are still concerned with the schools proximity to the busy Superior Street and what that means for children. “There’s really nothing to get our kids across safely. As of this year, the...
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
boreal.org
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
WDIO-TV
UMD football capitalizes on long break to prep for road opener at MSU-Mankato
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team started the 2022 season with a 31-21 win at home last Thursday over Southwest Minnesota State University. On Saturday the Bulldogs will take to the road for the first time this season. With over a week in-between games UMD made sure to capitalize on those extra practices to prepare for Minnesota State University-Mankato.
