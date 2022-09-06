Read full article on original website
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City Council OKs ordinance to reduce demolition of old homes, moves to save shotgun houses
Among San Antonio’s aging housing stock, there are more than 700 so-called “shotgun” houses, many in need of major repair. On Thursday, City Council voted to commit funds to rehabilitate three of them while also passing an ordinance to reduce the wholesale demolition of old homes. The...
‘Persistent problems’: Texas teacher poll finds morale at lowest point since 2020
More teachers report wanting to leave the profession this year more than ever, according to a new statewide poll. They report feeling undervalued, underpaid and overworked. Signaling some hope, however, teachers also provided possible solutions to those challenges. “We named the poll ‘Persistent Problems’ because these [issues] are not necessarily...
A first look at plans for Hemisfair Hotel in downtown San Antonio
A developer’s request to the city’s design review panel is providing a first look at a hotel tower planned for Hemisfair. Six years in the making and forged through an agreement between the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation (HPARC) and Zachry Hospitality, the hotel is part of the developer’s plans for a mixed-use development within Civic Park.
City to add staff for litter cleanup, adjust trash collection days for some
An illegal dumping cleanup team created by City Council last year will soon get more staff to address growing concerns from residents about persistent trash problems. David Newman, director for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, also told council members Wednesday that the city will redraw its trash collection routes, causing a change in collection day for some residents beginning in November.
An economic ‘regional win’: semiconductor supplier to build factory in Seguin
Seguin will soon be home to a steel tube factory to supply local semiconductor manufacturers, thanks to the efforts of a regional partnership of economic development organizations. Japan-based Maruichi Stainless Tube Co.’s subsidiary in Texas expects to begin construction on its Seguin manufacturing facility in early 2023, and to begin...
3-day stay policy pushes some migrants from San Antonio’s resource center to the street
This article has been updated. The City of San Antonio’s policy of releasing migrants from its resource center after three days has prompted some migrants, including families with children, to sleep on the streets. In a vacant lot across from the migrant resource center on San Pedro, old carpets...
Where I Live: Lincoln Green
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Bexar County’s plan to cut polling places draws fire from voting rights group
The Texas Civil Rights Project, which sued successfully to keep Bexar County from closing some voting locations in 2020, warned it could challenge the county again if elections officials follow through with a plan that would reduce the number of Election Day polling places. The move comes as Democrats across...
New Labor Plaza honors San Antonio’s union history with art, poetry
Labor and government leaders gathered Monday morning in the shadow of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to celebrate the dedication of Labor Plaza, a collection of new and older public artworks recognizing the history of organized labor in San Antonio. Labor Plaza is the newest addition to the River...
Bexar County’s top PPP recipients raked in over $10M in loan forgiveness
More than two years after the Paycheck Protection Program first began directing billions of dollars in federal aid to businesses across the country, a clearer picture of its biggest beneficiaries has emerged. Designed to preserve jobs at small businesses from the seismic shocks of the early pandemic, the program provided...
City Council is right to debate how to invest $75 million windfall
The $75 million windfall that CPS Energy will contribute to the City of San Antonio for its fiscal 2023, $1.51 billion General Fund budget might not seem like a lot of money. But it is. The unanticipated funds are part of the $436 million — instead of the projected $361.2...
Bexar County, bullied by the state on elections, struggles to best serve voters
If you are looking for evidence that democracy is in trouble at the local level as well as nationally, look no further than the disagreement among county election and party officials over how to get out the vote. Voting is a constitutional right, not a privilege, as some assert. Yet...
Where I Work: Green Spaces Alliance of South Texas
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Growing up, I spent a lot...
Election season kicks off as O’Rourke, Gutierrez come out swinging at San Antonio labor breakfast
Democrats kicked off the election season by rallying with loyal supporters Monday, but the opening salvos laid out by local officeholders and candidates at Monday’s AFL-CIO breakfast underscored the party’s new focus on dampening enthusiasm for the GOP among rural Republicans. Gathered at the Grand Hyatt River Walk,...
City Council kills proposed rebate for CPS Energy customers
San Antonio City Council shut down a proposal to return the city’s unexpected windfall from CPS Energy to customers on their October bills. The move would have given the average residential customer a credit of roughly $31, or 13% of their July bill applied to a bill in the coming months.
Owner closes Alamo Plaza tourist attractions, opening door for museum’s development
The three entertainment venues that have operated across from the Alamo for two decades have closed their doors for good, marking a major step in the redevelopment of Alamo Plaza. Phillips Entertainment Inc. shut down three of its downtown attractions on Sept. 5 — Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Guinness World Records...
