Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police search for man who broke into business with a crowbar

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man they say broke into a business with a crowbar.

Police describe the man as White between ages 35 and 45, 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a blue hat with a white insignia on the bill.

Per Metro, the man was seen driving a White Nissan Altima with no hub caps near Lake Mead, Jones, Rancho Drive, and Cheyenne Avenue.

Those with information regarding this matter are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

