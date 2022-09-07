ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Maintenance vehicle catches fire at Midway International Airport

By Kris Habermehl
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q74dz_0hkY29AD00

Maintenance vehicle destroyed by fire at Midway International Airport 01:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A maintenance vehicle caught fire mid-field at Midway International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Airport officials said the vehicle was being driven by an electrician when it caught fire. No one was injured.

The vehicle was burning at 4:45 p.m. along the side of runway 31R at Midway. A plume of black smoke billowed up from the vehicle.

Fire crews rushed to the scene to put the fire out. The fire proved to be stubborn, going on burning as hose streams doused it.

Fire crews later applied the dry chemical agent Purple-K to fight the fire. The firefighting foam covered the grass alongside the runway like snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCeNU_0hkY29AD00
Vehicle fire closes runway at Midway International Airport 00:56

The maintenance vehicle was destroyed by the fire and left completely charred.

No aircraft were involved in the fire, but runways 31R and 4L were closed for some time afterward. But no flights were affected, and the airport was back to normal by Tuesday evening.

CHECK: Midway Airport Information

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

California wildfire forces major interstate to close

The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Vehicle Fire#Air Traffic Control#Accident#Aircraft#Purple K
TheDailyBeast

Pilot Who Fell to His Death Said He ‘Needed Air’ Before ‘Exiting’ Plane Mid-Air

A pilot who fell to his death from a plane he was flying in the skies over North Carolina last month said he “needed air” before he jumped out of the aircraft without a parachute, a report says. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was later found in a backyard in Fuquay-Varina after the July 29 incident. According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, Crooks, who was second-in-command of the twin-engine airplane, became “visibly upset” after the plane, which was being used to ferry skydivers, “dropped” and damaged its landing gear during a botched landing, forcing the pilots to abort and pull up once again. About 20 minutes after the emergency, Crooks stopped communicating with air-traffic control at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and opened a side window in the cockpit as he “may have gotten sick,” the unnamed commanding pilot told investigators. Crooks then apologized to the other pilot, removed his headset, before “exiting” the plane through its aft ramp door.Read it at NBC News
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce

A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene  over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bicyclist dead after accident involving police car in Burbank

BURBANK, Ill. (CBS) -- A bicyclist was killed this week in a deadly accident involving a police vehicle in southwest suburban Burbank.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the accident happened around 10:30 am. Monday at 77th Street and Central Avenue. The scene is just steps from St. Laurence High School, and the speed limit on the streets where the accident happened is 20 mph when children are present.But since it was Labor Day, students were out at the time of the accident.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the woman who died in the accident as Denise Blidy,...
BURBANK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Midway Airport named the worst in the U.S. for flight delays

CHICAGO (CBS) – Midway Airport earned itself a dubious distinction.It was the worst airport in the country for flight delays this summer, according to new data.Based on numbers from Flight Aware, nearly 38% of Midway flights were delayed between the end of May and the beginning of September.That's five percentage points higher than the next-closest airports.It's not all bad news for Chicago's airports. Neither Midway nor O'Hare cracked the top ten in percentage of flight cancellations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors call for speed camera at 'notoriously' dangerous Norwood Park intersection

CHICAGO (CBS) – Love them or hate them, speed cameras are meant to make drivers slow down.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza looked into where two new cameras could be installed soon, and broke down why neighbors are asking for them."I just feel like you're banging your head against a brick wall," said Lilian Kavanagh, of Norwood Park.She is begging the city to be proactive."We have kids on the school on the corner. We have to walk to school every day with them. It's a terrifying experience," she said.On March 18, a car drove into her neighbor's home. Months later, it's still...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man running from CTA security steals and crashes rideshare car In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man fleeing CTA security stole a car and then crashed it in The Loop early Wednesday morning. According to police, a 29-year-old man attempted to intervene during a verbal altercation when he was punched in the face by a male offender. A CTA security guards told CBS 2 they confronted an unruly person causing issues near the Clark and Lake streets stop. The confrontation turned physical before the man ran off.Police said the offender then got inside his waiting rideshare when the woman driving exited the vehicle. Police said the offender then got in the driver's seat and attempted to drive away. The offender shortly after crashed the vehicle in the 100 block of north Clark Street. .The woman was too shaken up, but her husband says she is "scared for now but, its ok, she is strong."Police are still searching for the offender. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy