Nashville, TN

'He will truly be missed at work': La Vergne Police K9 officer retires

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The La Vergne Police Department retires one of its K9 officer dogs Thursday. K9 officer Mike joined the police department in 2013 when he was around only three years old. Time flies and now the not so little fella is 12 years old and ready for a well-deserved retirement.
LA VERGNE, TN
Body found inside car engulfed in flames in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Homicide detectives are investigating a body found inside a burning vehicle in South Nashville. A motorist called in the vehicle fire on Old Glenrose Avenue under the I-24 overpass to 911 at 5 a.m. Friday. Firefighters with the Nashville Fire Department discovered the body in the backseat after putting out the fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
One dead, two arrested for murder after South Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shootout at a business parking lot in South Nashville left one dead and two others are fighting for their lives. A woman is shot and killed and two men are critically-injured in the incident on the 500 block of Fesslers Lane at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to MNPD. The woman has not been identified at this time, the men are identified as 21-year-old Dillon Bird and 18-year-old Juan Davila-Hugarte.
NASHVILLE, TN

