NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shootout at a business parking lot in South Nashville left one dead and two others are fighting for their lives. A woman is shot and killed and two men are critically-injured in the incident on the 500 block of Fesslers Lane at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to MNPD. The woman has not been identified at this time, the men are identified as 21-year-old Dillon Bird and 18-year-old Juan Davila-Hugarte.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO