As the new school year began, it was time for the Houston School Board to welcome their new assistant principal, Angela McQuinn, as she attended her first school board meeting September 1. McQuinn has her office in the East Building and serves as the principal onsite for the Summit Learning Center, but also works in all the other brick and mortar buildings of Houston School. When asked by the board how it was going, McQuinn replied, “It’s good – I’m doing good!” McQuinn, who hails from Winona, served in a similar capacity at Pacelli Catholic Schools during the 2021-2022 school year.

HOUSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO