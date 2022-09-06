RAYTOWN, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz landed a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Logan Reichert on Thursday evening. The Raytown High School player was between MU and Oregon in his selection ceremony. He also had offers from Arkansas, Auburn, and Duke. Reichert is the fourth four-star recruit to...

RAYTOWN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO