Cape Carteret commissioners, staff hope to get 'deficient' segment of multi-use trail fixed soon

carolinacoastonline.com
EDITORIAL: Beaufort’s land use plan needs more planning
Beaufort Town Council members are scheduled to discuss and possibly approve a major update to the town’s Land Use Plan but in so doing they may be overlooking one very important component - the impact on residents, visitors and the economic future of the town. Carteret County towns as...
carolinacoastonline.com
County sees significant drop in commercial fishing during last 2 decades
— Commercial fishermen in Carteret County have generally landed between 5 million and 9 million pounds of fish and shellfish per year for the past 15 years, including 7.4 million pounds in 2020, the latest year available. But there was a long period of time, including as recently as the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret to eye hiring planning director, assistant to manager
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret might have a planning director by the end of this year, for the first time since Brandon Hawke left about seven years ago. Town commissioners are expected to consider the idea during their meeting Monday night in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. The session will begin at 6 p.m.
WITN
9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday
MANNS HARBOR – The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 8, 9 & 10
Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Carolina East. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Terry Townsend, Beaufort. Terry Townsend, 60 of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Volunteers sought for International Coastal Cleanup in Carteret County
CARTERET COUNTY — Volunteers are needed for a coastal cleanup event slated for 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Litter Free Land and Sea is partnering with the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Carteret County government and the towns of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores for the beach cleanup during International Coastal Cleanup.
Reward raised to $25,000 in death of 2 North Carolina brothers
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A reward has been increased for information in a double homicide investigation involving two brothers who were found dead more than a month ago, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said. Phillip and William Fulcher were killed more than a month ago in Atlantic, and Sheriff Asa Buck said during a news […]
carolinacoastonline.com
County to offer free drop-off for hazardous household items
CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Carteret County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at an upcoming household hazardous waste collection event. This event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept....
Tunnel to Towers pays off 21 mortgages, including late Jones County Sheriff
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WNCT) — The late sheriff of Jones County was one of 21 people around the country who had their mortgage paid off by the organization Tunnel to Towers. In a media release on its website, the organization listed Danny Heath, who was sheriff of Jones County from 2010 until his death in […]
Pamlico County bridge will be rebuilt
STONEWALL, N.C. – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Steven Jones, 65; incomplete
Steven Dennis Jones, 65, of Morehead City, NC, died Friday, September 2nd, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
WITN
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle to honor retiring Public Works Director Artie Dunn
EMERALD ISLE — Town residents will honor retiring longtime Public Works Director Artie Dunn in a reception Tuesday night prior to the board of commissioners monthly meeting. Light food and refreshments will be available at the reception, which will be from 5 to 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
newbernnow.com
Update to New Bern Police Investigation of Shooting on Main Street
On September 9, 2022, Tazvone Lavone Stewart, 23, of Pollocksville, was arrested in connection with the September 6, 2022, shooting in New Bern. Stewart has been charged with (1) count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Based on the investigation, it appears that this shooting was not a random act of violence. Stewart was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $100,000.00 secured bond with a first appearance court date of September 12, 2022. This investigation is still active, and additional leads are being pursued.
carolinacoastonline.com
Hurricane Earl creates rip currents, flooding concerns
NEWPORT - The National Weather Service in Newport is cautioning swimmers about an extended high risk of rip currents along the North Carolina beaches as well as a significant increase in coastal flooding as Hurricane Earl churns over 900 miles offshore. According to the weather service news release and graphics,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Board of Education awards contract for construction of five school security walls
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education awarded a $1.33 million contract Sept. 6 to WIMCO Corp. for construction of security walls at five schools. The contract includes a base bid of $1.267 million, with an alternate bid of $67,000 for a masonry screen wall at Morehead City Elementary School.
Former Engineering Executive Sentenced For Rigging Bids, Defrauding North Carolina DOT
A former executive of Contech Engineered Solutions LLC (Contech) was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment on Thursday in New Bern, North Carolina, for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Following a week-long trial in the
Beaufort Hotel gets national recognition
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Why was the 133-room Beaufort Hotel named the best boutique hotel in America by USA Today? Officials say it isn’t just because of the hotel’s impressive river views. “Right now small businesses drive the backbone of our country and Beaufort Hotel is one example,” said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. “They provide […]
