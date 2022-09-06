ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashton, WI

Yvonne J. Larson

Yvonne J. Larson, age 84, of Westby, WI, died on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She was born September 12, 1937, the daughter of Chris and Gertrude (Lenser) Johnson. Yvonne graduated from Holmen High School in 1955 and went on to marry Kenneth F. Larson on September 21, 1963. She earned her teaching certificate from Wisconsin State College La Crosse and taught in a one room school near Bangor. In 1972, Yvonne and Ken moved to rural Westby, where they farmed until their retirement. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed all levels of men’s and women’s competition equally. Yvonne’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.
WESTBY, WI
David A. Solie, Sr.

In the presence of his family, David A. Solie, of Onalaska, passed peacefully into heaven on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was 95. Dave grew up in La Crosse, the youngest of the three children of Theodore and Teresa (Nedvidek) Solie. He attended La Crosse Central High School, where he excelled at football and tennis, and was a member of the 1944-45 All-City basketball team. Before high school graduation, David enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served with the Seabees at Pearl Harbor at the end of World War II. Following his service, he earned his college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
ONALASKA, WI
Westby cruises to 47-15 victory over Viroqua

The Westby football team dominated Viroqua on Friday night as the Norsemen cruised to a 47-15 victory. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VIROQUA, WI
Tomah spoils Sparta’s home opener with 22-21 win in overtime

Sparta hosted its first game in its new Sparta Football Complex. The Spartans lead at the half 14-6, but Tomah would come back to win 22-21 in overtime. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPARTA, WI
Cashton, WI
La Crosse, WI
Coon Valley, WI
Wisconsin Obituaries
Sparta, WI
Westby, WI
West Salem storms past Arcadia in shutout win

West Salem shut out Arcadia on Friday night as the Panthers rolled to a 35-0 victory. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WEST SALEM, WI
Bangor dominates at home in 57-0 win over Necedah

The Bangor football team improved to 4-0 on the season as the Cardinals soared to a 57-0 shutout victory over Necedah on Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
NECEDAH, WI
Rain Shifts South/East Tonight, Areas of Fog Possible Overnight -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 53F / Sunday’s Forecast High: 68F…. A needed soaking rain for the region today, but bad timing being a Saturday. Houston County, MN was the big winner with some spots seeing well over an inch. Most other areas picked up anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rainfall… including .86″ at the La Crosse airport.
LA CROSSE, WI

