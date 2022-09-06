In the presence of his family, David A. Solie, of Onalaska, passed peacefully into heaven on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was 95. Dave grew up in La Crosse, the youngest of the three children of Theodore and Teresa (Nedvidek) Solie. He attended La Crosse Central High School, where he excelled at football and tennis, and was a member of the 1944-45 All-City basketball team. Before high school graduation, David enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served with the Seabees at Pearl Harbor at the end of World War II. Following his service, he earned his college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

ONALASKA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO