FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
FOX Sports
Ferreira's 2 goals ties Dallas record in 2-1 win over LA
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored two goals in the closing minutes to tie the Dallas season scoring record with 18 goals Saturday night in a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC, which played a man short after Ryan Hollingshead was ejected in the 13th minute. Ferreira...
FOX Sports
Ruidiaz scores 2 goals as Seattle Sounders defeat Austin
SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin 3-0 on Saturday night. Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 12th minute and he made it 2-0 in the 34th for the Sounders (12-15-3). Up next for the Sounders is a matchup Saturday with the...
FOX Sports
Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City tie 0-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made six saves for the Houston Dynamo and John Pulskamp had three saves for Sporting Kansas City in a scoreless draw Saturday. Sporting KC (8-15-7) outshot the Dynamo (8-16-6) 20-11. These teams take to the pitch again Tuesday, with the Dynamo hosting the New...
FOX Sports
New England Revolution take shutout streak into matchup against the New York Red Bulls
New England Revolution (9-9-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (13-9-8, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -112, New England +284, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution head into a matchup with the New York Red...
FOX Sports
Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year
SEATTLE (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta's four home runs and the World Series champion Braves took sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Robbie Grossman, Travis d'Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris...
FOX Sports
Rubio, Rapids defeat Whitecaps 3-1
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio found the back of the net for the Colorado Rapids in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Rubio’s penalty kick put the Rapids (9-12-9) ahead for good at 2-1 in the 33rd minute. The Rapids also got one...
MLS・
Bieber leads Guardians to 4-1 win and sweep of Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan hit solo homers, Shane Bieber had another strong start and the Cleveland Guardians finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-1 win Sunday. Bieber (10-8) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out seven. Bieber has allowed more than two runs just once in his last nine starts. James Karinchak walked a pair of batters in the ninth inning but struck out three to earn his second save. Cleveland had lost nine of its previous 13 games but still held a 1 ½ game lead over Minnesota in the American League Central entering the series. The Guardians strengthened their position and the Twins have lost nine of 11 and are in third place, 4 ½ games back. Josh Winder (4-4) gave up two runs in four innings for Minnesota after being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul before the game. Winder, who made his first major league start since July 13, had recently returned from the minor league injured list.
FOX Sports
Houston Dynamo host Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference action
Sporting Kansas City (8-15-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (8-16-5, 14th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +113, Sporting Kansas City +211, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City meet in Western Conference play. The Dynamo are...
US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud tennis updates as Alcaraz wins first set
Carlos Alcaraz battles Casper Ruud as the next generation of men’s tennis arrives. The winner will make a breakthrough in the grand slams and also rise to No 1 in the world rankings in a fascinating final at Flushing Meadows in New York. Alcaraz, the No 3 seed, battled past Frances Tiafoe over five gruelling sets, a third successive five-set match following brutal contests against Marin Cilic and Janik Sinner. While Ruud, the No 5 seed, had too much for Karen Khachanov and Matteo Berrettini in his impressive run to the final.It is Ruud’s second final of 2022 after going down to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, but he will need a first career win over the Spaniard having lost both previous contests, including the most recent match in Miami. Follow live updates from what promises to be a captivating men’s singles final: Read More US Open: Casper Ruud laughs off comparisons with Erling Haaland in native NorwayThe Tiafoe Effect: US tennis star has big impact in Africa
FOX Sports
On The Road with Cleatus: Episode 1 – First Pitch at Chase Field
Pack your bags and join Cleatus on a season-long road trip across Arizona in this new, weekly series featuring the FOXS ports mascot visiting iconic sites ahead of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. First Stop: First pitch with the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Top 5 club Rivalries: Barca vs Real Madrid, Celtic vs Rangers & more | State of the Union
Ahead of River vs Boca this weekend, Alexi Lalas is joined by David Mosse to rank the most heated soccer rivalries. Where does Barcelona vs Real Madrid rank? You might be surprised by his 5th matchup. Check out the full conversation on the State of the Union Podcast.
UEFA・
Former MLB pitcher turned cop Varvaro dies in car crash
Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. Varvaro, 37, was an officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He played baseball at St. John’s University in New York City before a six-year career in the majors as a relief pitcher with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox. “We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro,” the Braves said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.” St. John’s head baseball coach Mike Hampton said he was “at a loss for words” over Varvaro’s death.
FOX Sports
Rooney debuts 15-year-old in D.C.'s draw at Real Salt Lake
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Matai Akinmboni became the third-youngest player in Major League Soccer history in D.C. United's 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney started Akinmboni at 15 years, 328 days. The only younger players in MLS have been D.C.’s Freddy Adu (14 years, 334 days on April 3, 2004) and Vancouver’s Alphonso Davies (15 years, 327 days of July 16, 2016).
FOX Sports
Bears stun 49ers: Thoughts on Justin Fields, improved defense in Week 1 win
It's what the Chicago Bears have done all offseason: make the best of their circumstances. Their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers was no different. Despite what should have been unplayable field conditions, the Bears found a way, upsetting Trey Lance and 49ers, 19-10. Things started out horribly for...
George W. Bush part of MLB's 9/11 anniversary tribute
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush took part in a first ball ceremony in Texas, Aaron Judge put on special cleats at Yankee Stadium and the New York Mets wore first responder caps as Major League Baseball paused Sunday to remember the 9/11 attacks. There were moments of silence, remembrances and tributes at ballparks all across America on the 21st anniversary of 9/11. “It’s a moment in our country’s history. We all have certain things we remember, where we were when it happened and how we felt. So many people involved, so it’s a chance to honor those people today. Realizing the people and families that were affected by this that are still feeling the pain from it,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said before a game in Miami. Bush, who was president on the day of the attacks, was at Globe Life Field as the Rangers played Toronto. He joined Jimmy Pollozani, a police officer in nearby Fort Worth, and Pollozani’s 13-year-old daughter, Andita, in the ceremony.
FOX Sports
Maradonna and Caniggia send Brazil packing: No. 73 | Most Memorable Moments in World Cup History
Check out the 73rd-most memorable moment in FIFA World Cup history that took place in 1990. Argentina sent Brazil home after Maradonna and Caniggia connected for a goal late in the match.
FOX Sports
MLB Rule Changes: Pitch clock, modified shift & bigger bases are coming in 2023 | Flippin' Bats
MLB will vote in some rule changes that will be applied in 2023. The rules that will be applied in 2023 are a pitch clock, bigger bases, and a modifications to the shift. Ben Verlander breaks down the changes and what they could mean for the game of baseball.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Rams' nightmare Week 1 loss: What went wrong for NFL's defending champs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Rams sorely missed three players who proved critical to the team's successful Super Bowl run on this very field a year ago. All three were in the building. Retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth hosted a pre-game ceremony where the Rams unfurled the Super Bowl banner....
NFL・
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott trading in Jordan 11 cleats for Jordan 1s
Dak Prescott suffered a slight tweak to his surgically repaired ankle during practice this week — and it might be the GOAT's fault. The Cowboys quarterback re-aggravated his right ankle by wearing a new pair of Jordan 11 cleats, forcing him to be limited at practice. "I was limited...
NFL・
