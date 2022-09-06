Read full article on original website
Fayetteville group 'Heal the Ville' gathers Saturday to bring awareness to gun violence
A local group in Fayetteville gathers Saturday to bring awareness, educate, and provide resources to people who have lost someone to gun violence.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Fayetteville NC
Fayetteville, North Carolina, is a city in the Cape Fear region of the state. The Cape Fear River flows through Fayetteville before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean, less than a two-hour drive away. This southernmost portion of North Carolina lies within the coastal plain. People travel from all over, looking...
cbs17
Fayetteville police to host gun buyback next weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to address gun violence and create a safer space for residents, the Fayetteville Police Department is hosting a gun buyback program next Saturday. The program will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Local...
WRAL
Police reform on the table at 'Justice for Jada' rally in Fayetteville
Police reform on the table at 'Justice for Jada' rally in Fayetteville. The wife of a Fayetteville man killed by police said he was having a mental health crisis when she called police. She wants mental health professionals to be more involved during police responses when needed. Reporter: Aaron Thomas.
WRAL
One dead, another hospitalized from double shooting in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — One man is dead and another is in serious condition from a double shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. At 6:34 p.m., Cumberland County deputies were dispatched to a shooting near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive. Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
wkml.com
Fayetteville Police Offering Gun Buyback Program Sept. 17
The Fayetteville Police Department announced it will be offering a gun buyback program on Saturday, September 17. “In an effort to address gun violence in our community and create a safer place for everyone, the Fayetteville Police Department will be hosting the 2022 Fayetteville Gun Buy Back Program,” Fayetteville Police said in a release Friday afternoon. “The program asks you to anonymously surrender unwanted firearms with ‘No Questions Asked.'”
North Carolina inmate killed in prison
An inmate in Central Prison in Raleigh died Friday morning after being assaulted with a weapon by other inmates.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
Deputies: Robeson County rehab center staff member sold drugs to those seeking treatment
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies. Donald Suggs, 51, who is a staff member at the facility, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy […]
Food giveaway to combat military hunger expected to draw nearly 1,000 families
Military Family Advisory Network is hosting a food giveaway in Fayetteville Saturday for military families.
cbs17
Fayetteville mayor, city council approve ShotSpotter for city
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This week, Fayetteville’s mayor and city council approved using nearly $200,000 per year for ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is a gun detection system that can be installed in high-crime areas. It alerts police when someone fires a gun and the system pinpoints the radius of the location it came from.
Inmate killed in attack by prisoners at NC prison, officials say
Authorities say an inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County LICC Discusses Head Start, Parents as Teachers, Foster Care Training and more
The Bladen County Local Interagency Coordinating Council (LICC) members met in Elizabethtown on August 17, 2022, to work toward providing needed information for early intervention services in the area. Ruth Huggins, chair of the collaborative, distributed an updated copy of Head Start programs in Bladen, Columbus, Hoke, Robeson, and Scotland...
The Robesonian
RCC Counseling Center seeks to raise awareness about suicide prevention
LUMBERTON – September is Suicide Prevention Month and this week, and all month long, counselors at Robeson Community College will work to raise awareness about preventing suicide. “Each week, Counseling & Career Services will send out information about suicide prevention,” Samantha Oxendine, the director of Counseling & Career Services...
Fayetteville city council approves bringing gunshot detection technology to city
Fayetteville, N.C. — Gunshot detection technology is coming to Fayetteville. City council voted 8-2 last week to give about $200,000 a year to install ShotSpotter, which is intended to help a city identify and deploy police to an area where gunshots were heard —even if a 911 call wasn't placed.
cbs17
Teen drove stolen SUV in 100-mph chase ending in Raleigh with 2 crashes, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to...
borderbelt.org
Deaths of Native American women in Robeson County highlight domestic violence concerns
But the 20-year-old’s disappearance barely sparked widespread interest in Robeson County, a rural community with the highest violent crime rate in North Carolina. However, the Aug. 24 discovery of Jones’ body – dismembered and left in a wooded area in Maxton – shocked even this hardened community that has grown accustomed to senseless homicides.
Fort Bragg soldier kicked out of military after court documents reveal racist comments
A Fort Bragg soldier was dismissed after court records show he enlisted to become better at killing Black people.
WMBF
Deputies: Marlboro County children test positive for drugs, parents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Marlboro County parents have been arrested after their children test positive for drugs. Jaronica Bingham, 37 of Wallace, S.C., and Michael Jammal Yates, 39 of Rockingham, N.C., were arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office...
