Fayetteville, NC

travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Fayetteville NC

Fayetteville, North Carolina, is a city in the Cape Fear region of the state. The Cape Fear River flows through Fayetteville before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean, less than a two-hour drive away. This southernmost portion of North Carolina lies within the coastal plain. People travel from all over, looking...
cbs17

Fayetteville police to host gun buyback next weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to address gun violence and create a safer space for residents, the Fayetteville Police Department is hosting a gun buyback program next Saturday. The program will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Local...
WRAL News

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
wkml.com

Fayetteville Police Offering Gun Buyback Program Sept. 17

The Fayetteville Police Department announced it will be offering a gun buyback program on Saturday, September 17. “In an effort to address gun violence in our community and create a safer place for everyone, the Fayetteville Police Department will be hosting the 2022 Fayetteville Gun Buy Back Program,” Fayetteville Police said in a release Friday afternoon. “The program asks you to anonymously surrender unwanted firearms with ‘No Questions Asked.'”
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville mayor, city council approve ShotSpotter for city

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This week, Fayetteville’s mayor and city council approved using nearly $200,000 per year for ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is a gun detection system that can be installed in high-crime areas. It alerts police when someone fires a gun and the system pinpoints the radius of the location it came from.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Robesonian

RCC Counseling Center seeks to raise awareness about suicide prevention

LUMBERTON – September is Suicide Prevention Month and this week, and all month long, counselors at Robeson Community College will work to raise awareness about preventing suicide. “Each week, Counseling & Career Services will send out information about suicide prevention,” Samantha Oxendine, the director of Counseling & Career Services...
LUMBERTON, NC
