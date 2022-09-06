ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Crouch accuses Chelsea players of 'taking liberties' and questions 'mentality and character' of Thomas Tuchel's side after shock defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League opener

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Peter Crouch has criticised the collective mentality of Chelsea's team int heir shocking 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

The former Liverpool and Portsmouth target man slammed Thomas Tuchel's side's 'mentality and character' as they fell to a third consecutive away loss in all competitions.

The Croatian champions pulled off a startling win for just their sixth in European competitions, with Mislav Orsic scoring his ninth goal of the season after just 13 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lJpe_0hkXb0Mv00
Chelsea's character and mentality has been criticised after a shock 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTPBj_0hkXb0Mv00
Peter Crouch also accused the Blues of 'taking liberties' in attack after wasted half-chances

Crouch said, as part of BT's coverage of the Champions League: 'It’s becoming a bit of theme - against West Ham at the weekend they were lucky, against Leeds, Southampton, and again tonight.

'On paper Chelsea are a far better side than Zagreb, but they had no mentality or character and Zagreb walked all over them tonight in that department.

'When you lose games away from home it’s about mentality and character – there’s too many players I think in this Chelsea team that you can’t hang your hat on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1G00_0hkXb0Mv00
Mislav Orsic scored for the Croatian champions for his ninth of the season in the 13th minute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZ88Z_0hkXb0Mv00
Thomas Tuchel has now lost three games away from home in a row in 100 games as Blues boss

'They’re all top players but they’re going to have moments throughout the whole season - are they going to get you away points, are they going to dig in when it gets tough, are they going to get you results away in Europe?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaNJP_0hkXb0Mv00
Chelsea's new centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly struggled alongside Wesley Fofana

'I love them as players but I feel like it’s too easy at times, and it would frustrate me as a Chelsea fan.'

The west London side were blown away in the first half after the hosts' early opener, despite dominating possession throughout the game, with 69% of the ball over the course of the game.

However, the Blues were unable to find a way through a resolute defensive effort, and the work-rate of Zagreb was far too much for the visitors, who failed to take any of the several half-chances presented to them.

The 2007 Champions League finalist with Liverpool added: 'It’s not so much [an issue of] personnel for me, I think it’s just urgency.

'When they get in those sort of situations, they need to be more clinical, the pass has to be correct or the shot at goal has to be more clinical.

'I just feel like Chelsea are playing well within themselves and they’ve got what they deserved.'

The beaten Blues now face a west London derby against Fulham - who have started the season well with two wins, two draws and two losses - on Saturday, and Tuchel certainly has a job on his hands to correct his side's errors in time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q08t3_0hkXb0Mv00
Deadline day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to show a clinical cutting edge

