Bill Barr says judge was 'wrong' to appoint special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation as Trump requested, urges government to appeal the decision

Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate
Former President Donald Trump has been hinting here and there about who his potential running mate would be for the 2024 presidential run, not confirming or denying anything surrounding that notion. That is, until now. In a recent interview with India’s NDTV, Trump was asked if his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump would be his running mate. He quickly denied it, saying, “Ivanka? My daughter? Never thought of that one. I’ve never even heard, but that’s an interesting idea… but she’s a very capable person that I can tell you. But no, I have not heard that one.” When asked by the interviewer...
Bash asks Senate Intel chair for answers on Mar-a-Lago search
On CNN’s State of the Union, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner tells Dana Bash that his committee has still not been briefed on the search at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
