Bill Barr says judge was 'wrong' to appoint special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation as Trump requested, urges government to appeal the decision

Former President Donald Trump has been hinting here and there about who his potential running mate would be for the 2024 presidential run, not confirming or denying anything surrounding that notion. That is, until now. In a recent interview with India’s NDTV, Trump was asked if his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump would be his running mate. He quickly denied it, saying, “Ivanka? My daughter? Never thought of that one. I’ve never even heard, but that’s an interesting idea… but she’s a very capable person that I can tell you. But no, I have not heard that one.” When asked by the interviewer...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 18 MINUTES AGO