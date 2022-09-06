ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?

It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIH56_0hkXX8mh00
Tiles, grout, drains, and faucets are difficult to clean unless you have the perfect tools Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsz8Q_0hkXX8mh00
The OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set, $8.99, includes two versatile brushes Credit: Amazon

The recommendation comes from the home experts at The Kitchn, who spend much of their time making use of the latest culinary gadgets and cleaning the aftermath.

According to the home pros, the best way to have a complete clean in any room is by using the OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set.

The wonder product is actually only $8.99 for a two-pack of tools, with different purposes.

"The large brush is recommended for grout and stovetops, while the small brush is for fixtures and tight spaces," the experts at The Kitchen wrote.

On the end of the smaller brush, you'll see a wiper blade, which can act as a squeegee or dig grime out of drains, cracks, and screens.

When the pros put OXO's brush set to the test, they were even more impressed by the dramatically low price tag.

"The large brush head is angled from the handle, allowing me to get into all of those tight crevices," the pros wrote following the test run.

That ergonomic grip made it easy to use – there was no need to contort into an awkward angle for digging deep into the sink's basin.

A smart design on the littler brush also make it possible to get into thin crevices, like those around the kitchen or bathroom faucet.

"While the large brush has even-length bristles that create a flatter, stiffer surface, the small brush’s bristles are different lengths that rise to the center," the experts explained.

For deep-cleaning, this set is a dream come true. The brushes get into areas that are difficult to reach with traditional brushes, but are super sturdy despite their petite frames.

You could use them to clean window screens, dig gunk out of your grout, brush dirt from the long-neglected fans of your desktop computer, or dig into the grime inside your microwave.

In the past, you might've used a lesser product to tackle these slim-fit areas, or used a tool not intended for cleaning your home at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gajjh_0hkXX8mh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bM9RP_0hkXX8mh00

"While it’s tempting to use freebie toothbrushes for spiffing up your home, this set from OXO offers so much versatility," the experts concluded.

You can get your own set of two brushes on Amazon for only $8.99.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Oxo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart

Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep

Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
HEALTH
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
729K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy