Cancer

Newlywed who issued a desperate nationwide plea for a bone marrow donor finally finds her match - but the life-changing news comes with a catch

By David Southwell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A woman who spent the first year of married life battling an aggressive blood cancer has been given hope after her desperate nationwide call-out for a bone marrow donor was answered.

However, there's still a steep and rocky path ahead for 29-year-old Bonnie Black, as her cancer must go into remission before she can have the life-saving transplant.

In August, Bonnie and her husband Adam made a desperate plea to the media for more bone marrow donors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTsP9_0hkXWUPL00
Bonnie Black,  29, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in May, just before her birthday and shortly before her wedding

Ms Black said the lack donors and clinics in North Queensland was 'crazy and very scary' as it left a lot to chance.

The catch is her cancer must go into

'The cancer has to go in remission,' Bonnie told Daily Mail Australia.

'I have to be clear in the blood and the bone or they can't do the transplant. It won't be effective, if you've still got cancer there.'

Bonnie is having chemotherapy treatment three times a week at a Townsville hospital and the progress is encouraging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JesfX_0hkXWUPL00
The couple have been forced to relocate from Charters Towers to Townsville so Bonnie can receive chemotherapy

'Last month in the bones the cancer was about 53 per cent and now it is down to about six per cent,' she said.

'Hopefully one more cycle of treatment should do it – another 21-day cycle.

'I feel OK within myself – I just can't wait for it to be gone and to do the transplant.

'I just wish it would hurry up.'

Ms Black said she was trying to stay positive during the physically and emotionally draining procedures.

'I'm just taking it one day at a time – they are pretty good with their anti-nausea stuff,' she said.

'They (hospital staff) keep me company.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O4f7_0hkXWUPL00
Bonnie married Adam Black in June and they spent their first wedding anniversary in a hospital ward

If Ms Black is cleared of cancer, things still have to go smoothly from the donor's end.

'They have to do checks on the donor and see if they still want to do it because they are on the register,' Ms Black said.

'It all depends on the health of the other person too, if they are not well they need to look after themselves first before they can help anyone else.

'I had a lady I was on the ward with, she went down to Brisbane and was all ready for her transplant and her donor pulled out, her donor got sick.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYtrF_0hkXWUPL00
Bonnie, here seen with Adam, is hoping to free of cancer in the next month so she can get a life-saving bone marrow transplant

It will be up to the donor whether they want to remain anonymous but Ms Black said she will thank them if they are open to it.

'Absolutely I would want to contact them,' she said.

'I would tell them how grateful I am.'

Ms Black was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in late April, a short time before her 29th birthday.

In June she married Adam, also from Charters Towers and who grew up on a cattle property as she did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ytmmc_0hkXWUPL00
With Bonnie and Adam unable to run their irrigation equipment business they have relied on money raised to help them make ends meet while away from home and to meet medical bills

'We had our first anniversary in hospital on the ward,' Ms Black said

'He's been my fulltime carer. He's been really good. I couldn't have done it without him.'

With Adam, 32, travelling to Townsville to look after his wife, the couple's small irrigation equipment business has been minded by his parents.

To help Adam and Bonnie cover the costs of living away from home and the mounting medical bills the Charters Towers community has valiantly rallied to offer financial support.

Fundraising events and a GoFundMe page have so far fetched over $40,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSER4_0hkXWUPL00
Bonnie urged people to come forward as blood and bone marrow donors and help save lives

'Those who know Bonnie know she is truly an incredible woman, kind-hearted and so giving,' the GoFundMe page reads.

'Her courage was inspiring well before cancer came into the picture. She has affected all of our lives so positively - we hope to repay her in the same way.'

Ms Black said without such assistance she and Adam would have been in financial dire straits.

'Obviously it's hard but the donations are great and we've just been living off that,' Ms Black said.

'I'll have to get onto Centrelink – it is tricky no one prepares for this especially after a wedding.'

Ms Black said battling cancer had taught her to value everything she had.

'Life's so fragile. You've got to appreciate every second.' she said.

'Just the little things – everyone complains about work – now all I want to do is go back to work. You'll never complain about the little things again.

'I am just grateful for the treatments that are available, the health service is amazing in Australia.'

She urged people to consider becoming blood and bone marrow donors.

'Do it if you can, age 35 is the cap,' she said.

'If you can get on the registry you can save someone's life, not just in Australia but in the world.

'It's worldwide all they have to do is get on the register and if the clinic gets a call from Germany saying someone needs your marrow they will do the tests in Australia and send it to them.'

You can find out about donating blood or bone marrow here.

Community Policy