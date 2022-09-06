Read full article on original website
Hartford schools bring in 16 teachers from Puerto Rico, but islanders fear 'brain drain'
Back in April, Marcos Gabriel Valentin-Ortiz wanted to get a sense of what Hartford looked like. "In Puerto Rico, I didn't see many opportunities and possibilities to progress,” Valentin-Ortiz said. “After eight years with the same salary, I was beginning to feel a little bit frustrated." After an...
Maura Healey expresses support for east-west rail during visit to Springfield
Massachusetts candidate for governor Maura Healey said she supports east-west rail and other public transportation initiatives in the western part of the state. Healey was in western Massachusetts Friday for her first visit to the region since winning the Democratic primary for governor. She said her vision goes beyond just...
A new mental health hotline is focusing on providing support to farmers and ranchers
Anyone having a mental health crisis in the United States can dial 988 for help. But in five states, there's also a new pilot hotline that is specifically designed to try to help farmers and ranchers. LINDA EMANUEL: I've often said it's a life that we love and hate at...
Springfield now offering free, universal, full-day pre-K
As she walked through the hallways of Balliet Pre-school, in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Principal Jessica McCloskey visited several classrooms to greet students. "We are so excited to get the school year started in this wonderful space," said McCloskey, referring to the former elementary school on Seymour Avenue , which now serves as a preschool center.
Advocates look to credit card companies to track suspect gun sales
A growing number of politicians and advocates for tighter gun regulations aren't just asking for change from the government. They want credit card companies to play a part, too. Samantha Max of member station WNYC explains how. SAMANTHA MAX, BYLINE: When you buy something with a credit card, the card...
Report links Conn. members of law enforcement, military and first response to far-right group
Connecticut has 476 people who’ve signed up as members of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. That number includes five locals working in...
Leora Levy: Donald Trump ‘not on the ballot’ despite endorsement
Editor’s Note: This article is part of CT Mirror’s Spanish-language news coverage developed in partnership with Identidad Latina Multimedia. Lea este artículo en español. Fresh off her victory in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, Leora Levy roamed the busy fairgrounds in Terryville on a mild...
Mid-Autumn Festival brings food, lanterns and stories to West Hartford parish
Jinn Hoang made setting up for a Mid-Autumn Festival look easy, but catching up with him was a lot harder. On a recent September night, he spent most of the evening running all over West Hartford’s St. Mark the Evangelist Church making sure that everyone had what they needed and that the children were having fun.
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those stricter standards. It's actually happened plenty before. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain the California effect. ADRIAN MA, BYLINE: So the California effect...
Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation
This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights of transgender kids. That includes Pennsylvania, where earlier this year, legislators attempted to ban trans girls from competing on girls' sports teams. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY checked in with some trans and non-binary kids to see how they're feeling about going back to school in this climate.
A tropical storm is flooding southern California amid record-breaking heat wave
California's weather has been extreme lately in just about every possible way. A record-setting heat wave fueled wildfires and threatened the power grid. Now the state contends with a tropical storm that hit the Baja peninsula yesterday. NPR's Nathan Rott is in Southern California and joins us. Nate, thanks so much for being with us.
As Republicans struggle in some close Senate races, they look to Colorado for an upset
Democrats have been feeling more optimistic about their prospects in this fall's midterm elections lately, but Republicans are looking to the Rocky Mountains to pull an upset in their campaign to flip control of the Senate. GOP leaders hope their nominee in Colorado — construction company CEO Joe O'Dea —...
Some Wyoming Republicans want to limit the secretary of state after Trump's pick wins
Wyoming's likely next secretary of state, a Trump-endorsed Republican who has falsely called the 2020 election fraudulent, is drawing concerns from many of his fellow GOP lawmakers. Now those legislators are aiming to draft a bill to remove the secretary of state's ability to oversee elections. State Rep. Chuck Gray...
