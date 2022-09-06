Read full article on original website
Crypto Platform Launches ‘Dark Pool’ Citing Growing Institutional Interest
Enclave Markets to allow crypto traders to make block trades off-chain to minimize market impact. Crypto marketplace Enclave Markets is preparing to allow its whitelisted users to trade blocks of digital assets privately, echoing dark pool trading. The platform’s Enclave Cross, still in beta, allows crypto traders to make block...
New Flashbots Upgrade Could Revolutionize Crypto Markets After the Merge
Flashbots is a research and development organization aimed at making the MEV market more efficient, distributed and democratic. Finding a traditional finance parallel for Flashbots is difficult. And it’s because they represent a radical departure from the culture and practice of finance on Wall Street. They aren’t the front-running whistleblowers and they aren’t the high frequency traders (HFT).
