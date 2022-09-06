The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Dor Davidov, 30, of Kīhei. Davidov was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, by a family after failing to arrive home for several days. He was last seen on the morning of Sept. 7, 2022, in the area of Chang’s Beach in Mākena.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO