Hawaii State

Visitor Industry Charity Walk raises $2.2M, including $1.05M in Maui County

The Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association announced today that the organization’s 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk has raised $2.2 million which will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations. This year’s Charity Walk, which was held simultaneously in four counties on Aug. 20, had more than 5,000 people participate...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Hawaiʻi State FCU helps public schools

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union has donated $40,000 in grants to state public school teachers. A total of 86 grants of up to $500 each were distributed to public school teachers on Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, and Oʻahu toward buying classroom supplies and enhancing student curriculums. “We’re proud...
ADVOCACY
Missing Person: Maui man last seen Sept. 7 in Mākena

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Dor Davidov, 30, of Kīhei. Davidov was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, by a family after failing to arrive home for several days. He was last seen on the morning of Sept. 7, 2022, in the area of Chang’s Beach in Mākena.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Update: Maui Flood Warning expires, flood waters gradually recede, bus service affected

(Update: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) Kīhei flooding closed roads and is affecting bus service. (Update: 5:28 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) Flooding in Kīhei is affecting two Maui Bus routes: the Kīhei Villager Route #15 and the Kīhei Islander Route #20. Flooding, road closures and increased traffic are affecting service. For the latest information, bus passengers are encouraged to check the Maui Bus app, or to visit https://mauibus.org/announcements for information about route deviations.
TRAFFIC
Hawaiʻi Gov. Ige issues flag order to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi immediately until sunset on the day of interment as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.
HAWAII STATE

