Emma Weymouth showcases her sensational figure in a racy sheer midi dress as she attends Kate Moss' new wellness brand launch in London

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Emma Weymouth looked nothing short of sensational as she attended an intimate dinner at The Twenty Two in London on Tuesday evening.

The Marchioness of Bath, 36, wowed in a paneled sheer black midi dress which flashed her toned midriff.

The garment donned a thigh high split revealing Emma's long pins and an eye catching dazzling detailing around her waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDd42_0hkXSMRv00
Dressed to impress: Emma Weymouth looked nothing short of sensational as she attended an intimate dinner at The Twenty Two in London on Tuesday evening

The model elevated her frame in a pair of black pointed toe heels and styled her long brunette tresses poker straight.

The event celebrated the launch of supermodel Kate Moss' new skincare and wellness brand Cosmoss.

The Marchioness married Viscount Weymouth Ceawlin Thynn, 48, in June 2013, with the couple sharing sons John, six, and Henry, four.

The boys' official titles are The Honourable John Alexander Ladi Thynn and The Honourable Henry Richard Isaac Thynn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmJyd_0hkXSMRv00
Dazzling: The Marchioness of Bath, 36, wowed in a paneled sheer black midi dress which flashed her toned midriff

On her wedding day, Emma became the first black marchioness in British history.

Yet in November Emma said she doesn't want her skin colour to be a 'defining characteristic' and is a reluctant role model after becoming Britain's first black marchioness.

The Marchioness, who is the daughter of a Nigerian oil tycoon, appeared on the cover of Tatler in November 2021 talking about her grand plans for her family's Longleat estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfwYz_0hkXSMRv00
Looking good: The garment donned a thigh high split revealing Emma's long pins and an eye catching dazzling detailing around her waist

In the interview she said she had a 'responsibility' to maintain the estate.

She added: 'I aspire to a future where [my skin colour] is not a defining characteristic.'

In the past Emma has also talked about raising her sons on the Longleat estate which contains an enormous wildlife Park.

In 2014 she told Hello! magazine that her eldest son John was getting a varied education from living around animals.

She said: 'He's learned to roar from being around the Longleat safari park lions and the animatronic dinosaurs. He can make monkey noises, too.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJNJ2_0hkXSMRv00
Stunning: The model, who was celebrating the launch of supermodel Kate Moss' new wellness brand Cosmoss, elevated her frame in a pair of black pointed toe heels

