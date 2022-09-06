Read full article on original website
Can’t Make It To Anaheim? ShopDisney’s Got You Covered With D23 Merch!
Disney fans love merch, and we love exclusive merch most of all! The D23 Expo is absolutely full of incredible merchandise and first looks at new products coming our way. However, if you can’t make it to Anaheim this weekend, you’re in luck! Many of the most sought-after items from this weekend’s Expo are now available on ShopDisney! Let’s check out some of the best products from your favorite franchises that you can get your hands on whether you’re there or not!
If Disney doesn’t announce a new park today at D23, I’ll eat my hat (and turn in my mouse ears for good)
We are live at the 2022 D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the excitement is palpable. Thousands upon thousands of eager, diehard Disney fans have gathered to be the first to hear the most recent reveals about Disney Parks and attractions–some costumed, some not, and some ticketed with reservations and others ticketed with only aspirations about getting into Hall D23.
More Details Revealed on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!
It’s been a few years since Disney announced a gargantuan retheme of the iconic Splash Mountain for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. The ride had come under scrutiny lately, as many people thought the ride was culturally inappropriate. In June 2020 — while the Parks were closed...
Tiana’s Palace Officially Coming to One Disney Resort!
It is a fun and busy day here at Day One of the D23 Expo! So far, we have learned that a highly-anticipated E-Ticket attraction will be coming to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort in Southern California. We also got to see the cast of Frozen become Disney Legends, and we were moved to tears when Chadwick Boseman was honored as a Disney Legend, with the award accepted by his brother.
Breaking News: First Look at Mickey’s Toontown
Earlier this year, Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland closed for its long-awaited reimagining. The revamped area will feature a clone of Hollywood Studios Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, as well as places for young children to play. At the IAAPA Expo earlier this year, when the project was announced,...
D23: Check Out Incredible Sneak Peeks at 3 Exciting Additions to EPCOT and Beyond!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That’s right, my friend D23 is upon us, and news is already starting to drop! Twitter has blessed us tonight with some sneak peeks of what to expect from the Expo. These are announcements that have already been made, but they are giving us much more detail, and we are absolutely here for it.
Special Experiences You Can’t Miss in Walt Disney World
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation is an extremely special experience from start to finish, thanks to beautiful Disney Resorts, immersive and unforgettable attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and incredible shopping and dining options throughout Disney Springs. With so many incredible moments to enjoy throughout any vacation, it can be hard to believe that there are even more experiences offered to Guests that are truly spectacular. Whether a behind-the-scenes tour, unparalleled dining experience, or holiday party, there are some experiences that offer Guests memories that they will never forget. Guests who are looking to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation even more unforgettable should enjoy one of these extraordinary experiences!
The Best Sliders in Walt Disney World
Nothing beats a juicy and delicious burger with all of the fixings, and there are some truly amazing options to enjoy throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that offer up some unique flavors and ingredient combinations. While a traditional burger is always a good choice, Guests also can’t go wrong with sliders which are mini versions of a full-sized burger with all the yumminess. Sliders are just s customizable as burgers, and Guests can find a huge variety of meats, toppings, and sauces that come together to form some pretty incredible meals. Let’s check out the best sliders to enjoy for any meal at the Walt Disney World Resort!
D23: The Fate of Walt Disney’s Beloved Airplane Revealed
Walt Disney’s Gulf Stream I plane, affectionately known as “The Mouse,” is currently on display at the D23 Expo. After painstakingly dismantling it in Florida and lovingly piecing it back together after transporting it to California, it has delighted Expo guests. Many have marveled at the opportunity to see such an iconic peice of Disney history upclose. Recently we’ve learned the fate of Walt’s beloved plane, and it’s perfect.
Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room
Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
Advice for Life From Disney Legend Doris Hardoon
Doris Hardoon, a retired Imagineer was just honored at the D23 Expo as a Disney Legend. Her illustrious career spanned 2 decades and more than 5 Theme Parks. Beginning her career with Disney Parks in 1979, she helped bring EPCOT to life and worked on Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Doris also was a key leader in projects like the opening of Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris. At Shanghai Disney Resort she developed culturally relevant details for the resort.
D23: Everything We Know So Far About “WISH” Disney’s Newest Animation Film
Disney has just revealed its newest animated feature film, “Wish,” and it looks amazing. Just looking at the photos, we get “classic Disney vibes.” They’ve definitely gone back to their roots and rediscovered the elements that make Disney movies stand out: vivid imagery, backgrounds that don’t simply blend in but create entire worlds, 3D and hand drawn elements. This film is going to be a visual masterpiece.
Splurge on These Indulgent Table Service Meals in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Many Guests who spend time at the Walt Disney World Resort love to enjoy unique and delicious dining options found throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resorts, and Disney Springs. Disney’s Hollywood Studios, in particular, offers up some immersive restaurants that whisk Guests to the planet Batuu, back in time, and even into the chaotic world of the Muppets. With so many wonderful dining options to enjoy in the Disney Park, sometimes Guests feel like going all out and splurging on an over-the-top meal to be remembered. Let’s take a closer look at the four table service restaurants found in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and check out the most indulgent combinations of drinks, appetizers, entrees, and desserts that Guests can indulge in when looking to splurge in the Disney Park!
BREAKING NEWS: Chapek Booed at Disney Legends Ceremony
D23 is underway and kicked off in a major way. The Disney Legends Ceremony opened the Expo with impressive Broadway performances. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek then took the stage, where he was met with a…less than enthusiastic greeting. In fact, it was a downright chilly reception. He was booed.
More Details Revealed On Avengers Campus Attractions!
On Friday, at Disney’s D23 Expo, Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared that a brand-new E-Ticket attraction would be coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort. Well, at Sunday’s Parks Panel, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro brought up a special Guest to share more information....
Get Your Sneakers Ready! runDisney Returns to Disneyland
Get those running shoes ready to head to the Pacific Coast once again. Just announced by Josh D’amaro at the D23 Expo- runDisney races will be returning to Disneyland in 2024. No additional information was released so stay tuned for more information about registration information, race dates and so...
The Ultimate Indulgence at Gideon’s Bakehouse
I’ve never met a dessert I didn’t like. Lucky for Disney fans, you can enjoy no shortage of sweets on your Walt Disney World vacation. Still, cookies hold a spot near the top of the dessert list for me. The portability, deliciousness, storable and shareable nature of cookies make it the perfect dessert. A few weeks ago, we talked about how awesome the Ghirardelli chocolate chip cookie is and where to find it at Disney Springs. Today we are back with another Disney Springs deep dive into Gideon’s Bakehouse. Here is a guide to the ultimate indulgence at Gideon’s Bakehouse.
D23 Expo Guests get a surprise concert by Idina Menzel from Disney’s “Frozen”
The 2022 D23 Expo kicked off on Friday as thousands of eager, excited, and costumed fans made their way through the doors at the Anaheim Convention Center, and during one of the days biggest panels, audience members got a special surprise from one of the newest Disney Legends, Idina Menzel from Disney’s Frozen.
D23: Leslie Iwerks Discusses Upcoming Book “The Imagineering Story: The Official Biography of Walt Disney Imagineering”
Leslie Iwerks, founder of Iwerks & Co and granddaughter of Ub Iwerks, has done it again! You’ll know her from her incredible documentaries (The Pixar Story, Industrial Light & Magic: Creating the Impossible, The Hand Behind the Mouse: The Ub Iwerks Story, and League of Legends Origins, among others), but now she has written a book and trust me, you’re going to want to add this one to your home library.
D23: What We Know So Far Plus Chapek Teases BIG Things to Come
Bob Chapek took the stage this afternoon at the D23 Disney Legends Ceremony to open the festivities. Despite a rough start, he gave an exciting presentation that has only furthered our excitement for the weekend. The Walt Disney Company CEO revealed a lot of exciting news, announcements, and teasers which is really unheard of so early in the Expo. This makes us hopeful that there is some BIG news in store over the course of the next three days. He promised as much in his presentation.
