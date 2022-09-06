ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Bernie’s Redbird Review: With Jack Flaherty On The Mound, The Cardinals Lost A Game But Gained A Quality Starting Pitcher.

By Bernie Miklasz
scoopswithdannymac.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Albert Pujols hits HR No. 697, passes A-Rod for fourth place

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pujols hits 696th HR, ties A-Rod for 4th; Cards beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 Saturday night. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols starting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 279 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .258 batting average with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bernie, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Memphis, MO
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy