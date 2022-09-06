ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlawn, TN

fox17.com

Clarksville water rescue turns to recovery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue on the Red River in Clarksville is now a recovery. The Clarksville Police Department reported at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that they were conducting a water rescue in Billy Dunlop Park, with the assistance of Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS. The search was called off for the night for safety precautions and will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire

Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Man served with warrant for shooting incident

An arrest warrant has been served against a Hopkinsville man an alleged shooting incident. It says that on August 31, 44-year old Carlos Crenshaw of Hopkinsville went to a home where he had been warned to stay away from and fired a gun toward the occupied residence. Two shell casings...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County

A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
NASHVILLE, TN

