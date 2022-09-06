Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Clarksville water rescue turns to recovery
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue on the Red River in Clarksville is now a recovery. The Clarksville Police Department reported at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that they were conducting a water rescue in Billy Dunlop Park, with the assistance of Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS. The search was called off for the night for safety precautions and will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi hits several cars in rampage, police pursuit across north Clarksville | VIDEOS
Update, 8 a.m. Sunday: Another video, contributed by reader Jake Thomas, shows the semi blowing through a traffic signal on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Update, 8:50 p.m.: Video shows the semi flying through an intersection in front of the Walmart on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Reader-contributed video by Gavin Terry shows the...
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends,...
WSMV
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
whopam.com
Clarksville rescue crews searching for missing swimmer at Billy Dunlop Park
Clarksville Fire and Rescue crews responded to Billy Dunlop Park Saturday afternoon for the reports of a person in the water. Officials said personnel and divers had spent the afternoon searching for the swimmer, but had been unsuccessful. Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway are all closed...
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
Deadly shooting at North Nashville gas station
One person has died following a shooting at a North Nashville gas station off Clarksville Pike Saturday.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
Body recovered from Billy Dunlop Park
Clarksville Police report that a body has been recovered from Billy Dunlop Park this morning. Police say there is no indication of foul play.
1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.
22-year-old man arrested after multiple police chases in Middle Tennessee
A suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading police on multiple pursuits this weekend.
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near South Hampton Place.
Shooting in Oscar's Taco Shop parking lot injures 2, kills 1
A shooting in the parking lot of Oscar's Taco Shop on Fesslers Lane has left two injured. One SUV drove away from the scene and crashed. One person from the scene of the crash was taken into custody.
Burned body found under I-24 overpass
Police are investigating after a burned body was found on Old Glenrose Avenue under the I-24 overpass.
lite987whop.com
Man served with warrant for shooting incident
An arrest warrant has been served against a Hopkinsville man an alleged shooting incident. It says that on August 31, 44-year old Carlos Crenshaw of Hopkinsville went to a home where he had been warned to stay away from and fired a gun toward the occupied residence. Two shell casings...
wkdzradio.com
Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County
A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
WSMV
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
Authorities searching for Nashville arson suspect caught on video
Authorities are searching for the suspect in an arson investigation from last week.
clarksvillenow.com
Police search for vehicle burglar in Clarksville who used stolen credit card in Goodlettsville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The search is on for the person or persons who broke into several vehicles in Clarksville last month. Two of the vehicle burglaries are under investigation by Clarksville Police detectives. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, an unknown individual(s) broke...
