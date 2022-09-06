ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Teen found shot on I-240: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen was found shot on I-240 Friday afternoon. Police say a 17-year-old boy was found at I-240 and Lamar Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Getwell Road. According to police, the teen’s brother […]
WREG

Have you seen this child? MPD searching for teen girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing teen after she did not return home from Cordova High School on Tuesday, September 6. Takirra Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on the 1800 block of Clunan. She is described as being 5’5″, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
WREG

Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occured in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hyde Park shooting leaves man injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood left one man injured overnight. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to Eldridge Avenue, between Chelsea and Jackson, for a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Friday. One man was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
WREG

Police release details on carjacking that led to Ezekiel Kelly’s arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details on the Southaven carjacking that took place before the hour-long shooting rampage came to an end on Wednesday night. The victim’s gray Dodge Challenger was stolen at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police a man […]
WREG

Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly makes first court appearance in shooting rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in a shooting rampage that left four dead and three injured across Memphis this week, made his first appearance in court Friday morning. Judge Karen Massey arraigned Kelly for the murder of Dewayne Tunstall at a Highland Heights home Wednesday. The shooting was the first incident in a […]
WREG

Man critical after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting overnight in North Memphis on Friday and found a man in critical condition. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect is a […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two women shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
WREG

One critical after shooting off Elvis Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Police do not […]
actionnews5.com

Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Germantown bust stop

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is working to identify a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint at a bus stop in the area. It happened around 10 p.m. at 7535 Poplar Ave. The victim was waiting at the bus stop when a suspect approached him with a...
