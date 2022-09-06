Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Related
18-year-old arrested for making terroristic threats online, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after making posts that threatened violence toward people in the Memphis community, according to police. Police said 18-year-old Reginald Williams was caught around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9. The social media threats Williams allegedly made came just a day after...
17-year-old girl shot to death not related to shooting spree, gunman still on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl now centers around a new suspect, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Corteria McKinnie, 17, was hit by gunfire on West Raines Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, MPD said. During that time,...
Teen found shot on I-240: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen was found shot on I-240 Friday afternoon. Police say a 17-year-old boy was found at I-240 and Lamar Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Getwell Road. According to police, the teen’s brother […]
Abston ID’ed as suspect in 2021 rape days after Fletcher’s abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A recently tested rape kit from a case back on September 21 of 2021 has been connected to the man charged with kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher. The DNA match came back the same day Fletchers body was found behind an abandoned house in South Memphis. According to Memphis police, a sexual […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Have you seen this child? MPD searching for teen girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing teen after she did not return home from Cordova High School on Tuesday, September 6. Takirra Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on the 1800 block of Clunan. She is described as being 5’5″, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. […]
Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occured in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
Hyde Park shooting leaves man injured, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood left one man injured overnight. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to Eldridge Avenue, between Chelsea and Jackson, for a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Friday. One man was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police release details on carjacking that led to Ezekiel Kelly’s arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details on the Southaven carjacking that took place before the hour-long shooting rampage came to an end on Wednesday night. The victim’s gray Dodge Challenger was stolen at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police a man […]
Man burglarizes Walgreens, stealing cigarettes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Walgreens. Police said it happened at 1107 South Bellevue Boulevard on Sept. 8 around 4:20 p.m. A man entered the store and went into the storage room at the back of the business.
Man in hospital after shooting on Elvis Presley, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot on Saturday morning in Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard just before 10 a.m. on Saturday. A man was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ezekiel Kelly makes first court appearance in shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in a shooting rampage that left four dead and three injured across Memphis this week, made his first appearance in court Friday morning. Judge Karen Massey arraigned Kelly for the murder of Dewayne Tunstall at a Highland Heights home Wednesday. The shooting was the first incident in a […]
Man critical after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting overnight in North Memphis on Friday and found a man in critical condition. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect is a […]
Two women shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
One critical after shooting off Elvis Presley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Police do not […]
actionnews5.com
Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Germantown bust stop
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is working to identify a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint at a bus stop in the area. It happened around 10 p.m. at 7535 Poplar Ave. The victim was waiting at the bus stop when a suspect approached him with a...
Have plea deals gone too far in Shelby County? Mass shooting highlights problems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lot of local officials have been shining a light on the criminal justice system in the wake of a gruesome week of crime in Memphis. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spoke about the new “Truth in Sentencing” law that he and former District Attorney Amy Weirich supported. He said it would’ve ensured […]
Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against people in the community and events in the city of Memphis, police said. According to Memphis Police (MPD), the two men are between 18 and 21 and made specific...
WBBJ
Haywood Co. Jury finds man guilty in 2016 murder of Elia Hernandez
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Haywood County. Following a three-day jury trial, Quin Love was found guilty of first-degree felony murder of Elia Hernandez on June 26, 2016. Love is also known to...
Comments / 0