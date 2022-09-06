ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOP star rushed to the hospital on a stretcher on explosive season 7 trailer

By Dan Roberts
The US Sun
 5 days ago

The explosive trailer for season 7 of The Real Housewives of the Potomac teases plenty of fighting about infidelity among wealthy friends.

However, it also revealed a shocking moment of terror for Dr. Wendy Osefo, who was seen being rushed into the hospital on a stretcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWebY_0hkXMjlu00
Dr. Wendy Osefo was rushed to the hospital in the season 7 trailer for RHOP Credit: Bravo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikPyv_0hkXMjlu00
Wendy's husband, Eddie, warned her that she needed to focus on her health Credit: Getty

In the trailer for the new season of RHOP, which premiers on October 9, Wendy can be seen laying down on a stretcher as she is wheeled through the hospital lobby.

The 38-year-old's eyes look glossy, and she appears exhausted, even with a mask obscuring her mouth.

She is already in the traditional hospital gown at this point, and it's not clear what is affecting her or where she is headed.

In a voice-over, Wendy admits, "I push myself too hard."

Just moments earlier in the trailer, she looked healthy, but worried, sitting next to her husband, Eddie Osefo.

As he drove, he warned her: "You gotta put your health first."

The official Bravo description of the upcoming season alluded to the health scare.

"Dr. Wendy Osefo continues to teach, serve as a political analyst on national cable news and run her candle business. She now wants to open a Nigerian-themed lounge.

"Eddie thinks she has too much going on and needs to focus on her health and her family.

"Can she juggle it all and maintain her sanity?"

NOT ALONE

Although it's not clear what send Wendy to the hospital, she's not the only cast member to tease a serious illness.

Earlier this year, Mia Thornton confessed she might have cancer.

In a revealing and emotional Instagram post, the 37-year-old shared the possible diagnosis, without revealing what type of cancer she could be facing.

She started the note with words from her doctor: "Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today for further evaluation," he told her.

She continued: "You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G (husband Gordon Thornton) and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong."

Mia said she has been aggressive since receiving the devastating news.

"I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me.

"I am working with a phenomenal team of physicians and I appreciate the outpouring of support.

"I have not been diagnosed as yet so please keep me in prayer."

REAL DOUBTS

But in the season 7 trailer, some of the housewives question the legitimacy of the post, bringing out Mia's anger.

"You think I was doing it for attention?" she lashed out at the other ladies during what appeared to be a party. "F--k you!."

Other friends and co-stars offered their love and support.

"Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers," Robin Dixon commented. "Stay strong mama."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlvfI_0hkXMjlu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEHQS_0hkXMjlu00

"You are in my heart & my prayers. Sending lots of love & healing energy to you beautiful," Cynthia Bailey shared, while Tamra Judge added, "Prayers beautiful."

Mia is relatively new to the Bravo franchise, but she became an instant fan favorite when she bravely and bluntly admitted to going under the knife for a tummy tuck, boob job, fillers, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QG5LC_0hkXMjlu00
It wasn't exactly clear what sent Wendy to the hospital Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9eyW_0hkXMjlu00
Castmate Mia Thornton shared a health scare of her own
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EO8Q1_0hkXMjlu00
Answers should come after the new season premiers on October 9th Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Comments / 0

#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Stretcher#The Real Housewives#Nigerian
