With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
It was assumed that the end of Roman Abramovich's ownership would be a good thing for the longevity of Chelsea managers. No English club won more than the 21 trophies amassed in 19 years of the Russian's tenure, but 13 different managers -- two of whom came back for a second stint -- rarely enjoyed any lasting comfort in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.
Arsenal have been big spenders over the last two summers bringing in 11 total new first team players for a combined £262 million plus pounds. That is not a small chunk of change, especially for a club that historically (pre 100% takeover) was under a self sustaining model. Since the Kroenke’s have taken full control, the checkbook has been open far more than not, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal won’t be faced with balancing the books or simply an offer that would be silly to resist over a single player.
Not to make this all about me, but the Queen picked an extremely inopportune week to die on, from a Liverpool Women’s perspective. After two years and an interminable summer, the Reds were finally set to make their big return to the WSL this weekend. The game against. Women...
Arsenal plan to donate to local charities any food that was to be used for catering and concessions for the now-postponed Everton match on Sunday that cannot be frozen until the PSV match on Thursday. The Gunners join Liverpool, Leeds, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City in giving away food to food banks to avoid waste and spoilage.
The Liverpool FC Women have had a busy offseason after winning promotion back to the WSL. They supplemented the core of the squad with a strong group of signings, headlined by Shanice van de Sanden, that boast a bevy of top flight experience. The club has also made sure to tie down their brightest young talents to multi-year deals as they look to build a group that will compete in the WSL for years to come. Taylor Hinds got a new contract last winter, and Leanne Kiernan was signed to a new deal just last week.
It may sound like comparing oranges to apples, as Erling Haaland grabs the headlines week-in-week-out for scoring the goals at Manchester City while Manuel Akanji was brought in to protect City’s goal. However, Haaland’s goals will mean little or nothing if the back door is not kept shut by the defenders.
The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
The vibes are very bad at Liverpool FC right now thanks to an ugly start to the 2022-23 campaign, so any positive news is a nice change, and some of that positive news was announced this morning. Three of Liverpool’s stars have been nominated for the 2022 Northwest Football Awards.
Manchester City’s Premier League and WSL fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away on Thursday afternoon. The Premier League clubs met on Friday and came to the decision to call off all...
In the six weeks since the 2022-23 season kicked off, Liverpool have gone from one of the title favourites to looking like it will be in a fight to finish top four. In Europe, after their first group stage game, making the knockouts looks like it will be a challenge.
If you checked Tottenham Hotspur’s website, you might have been confused by what you saw in their upcoming match schedule. The listing of upcoming matches had, until recently, shown that the Champions League match on Tuesday against Sporting was “postponed.”. That’s not entirely unprecedented. While it was assumed...
Hello everyone. there will be no track of the day today. News broke yesterday of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch. She was 96. Harry Kane and Antonio Conte both shared messages on social media following her death. Kane was awarded an MBE in the 2019...
Everton’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday will not now take place after the Premier League confirmed all of this weekend’s games have been postponed as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death at the age of 96. The Premier League made the decision at...
