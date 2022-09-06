ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fury calls Joshua a ‘massive underdog’ in fight and calls it a ‘win-win’ for AJ

By Dylan Terry
 5 days ago
TYSON FURY has labelled Anthony Joshua a "massive underdog" in a blockbuster clash between the two British heavyweights.

The Gypsy King has offered his compatriot, AJ, a 40 per cent split of the purse for what would be the biggest fight the country has ever seen.

Fury has called out Joshua for a fight towards the end of 2022 Credit: Getty
Joshua has lost three times in his professional career Credit: Getty

Many remain sceptical about the possibility of the fight happening, particularly given Fury's team want it to take place in November - just two months after Joshua's loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

But if it does go ahead, the undefeated WBC champion is confident he would be the overwhelming favourite against Joshua - who has lost three times in his professional career.

Speaking to The Ring magazine, he said: "He would be a massive underdog, so he's in a win-win situation.

"If everyone expects him to lose and he beats me, then he's back on top and bigger than ever.

"And if he's lost three, what difference does it make if he loses four?

"Four losses means nothing. Look at Derek Chisora, he’s had 12 losses and he’s still battling away."

AJ's first defeat came at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr where he was KO'd in stunning fashion in New York three years ago.

He then regained his IBF, WBA and WBO belts with a unanimous decision victory in a rematch against the Mexican, before going on to beat Kubrat Pulev.

Then last year he took on WBO mandatory Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was outboxed by the Ukrainian.

A little less than 12 months later, he took on former undisputed cruiserweight king Usyk for a second time in Saudi Arabia, losing another decision.

Meanwhile, the only blemish on Fury's record is a controversial draw against Deontay Wilder in 2018 - a bout many felt he won.

His best performances have come in two victories over Wilder, along with wins over Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte.

