Quarterback Drake Maye threw for 284 yards and North Carolina overcame three turnovers to hold off Georgia State 35-28 on Saturday in Atlanta. Maye completed 19 of 24 passes with one interception and two touchdowns and Omarion Hampton ran 16 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 10:42 left in the game.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO