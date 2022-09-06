Read full article on original website
On his 23rd birthday, Devin Leary totaled a program-tying-record six touchdowns Saturday as he powered No. 18 North Carolina State over visiting Charleston Southern 55-3 in Raleigh, N.C. Leary — tabbed as the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year — bounced back from a sluggish Week 1 performance...
Quarterback Drake Maye threw for 284 yards and North Carolina overcame three turnovers to hold off Georgia State 35-28 on Saturday in Atlanta. Maye completed 19 of 24 passes with one interception and two touchdowns and Omarion Hampton ran 16 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 10:42 left in the game.
