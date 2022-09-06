Read full article on original website
Related
George W. Bush part of MLB's 9/11 anniversary tribute
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush took part in a first ball ceremony in Texas, Aaron Judge put on special cleats at Yankee Stadium and the New York Mets wore first responder caps as Major League Baseball paused Sunday to remember the 9/11 attacks. There were moments of silence, remembrances and tributes at ballparks all across America on the 21st anniversary of 9/11. “It’s a moment in our country’s history. We all have certain things we remember, where we were when it happened and how we felt. So many people involved, so it’s a chance to honor those people today. Realizing the people and families that were affected by this that are still feeling the pain from it,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said before a game in Miami. Bush, who was president on the day of the attacks, was at Globe Life Field as the Rangers played Toronto. He joined Jimmy Pollozani, a police officer in nearby Fort Worth, and Pollozani’s 13-year-old daughter, Andita, in the ceremony.
Padres reinstate Craig Stammen to reinforce bullpen
The San Diego Padres reinforced their bullpen for a late-season playoff push, activating right-hander Craig Stammen from the 60-day injured
fantasypros.com
Patrick Wisdom (finger) activated from IL
Wisdom has been swinging a bat throughout the week and looks ready to return to the lineup. David Bote and Alfonso Rivas will man the corner infield for the Cubs Saturday, but Wisdom should make his way back to being an everyday player in the coming days. He is in the 94th percentile in barrel % in 2022.
fantasypros.com
Pete Alonso homers against Marlins on Friday
Alonso's home run was crushed, traveling 406 feet and leaving the bat at 115.6 MPH, which was one of the hardest balls he has hit all year. The raw power is obviously still there, but even as he has now reached 33 home runs on the season, his overall numbers have slowed significantly in the second half. He's still batting a respectable .267 with 108 RBI, so there's no chance you're ever benching him even in the deepest slump. But other than the occasional home run, Alonso has showed few signs of turning around his recent slide.
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Wander Franco
Wander Franco went 3-for-5 with a single and two doubles against the Yankees on Friday evening. He also drove in two runs and scored twice. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated New York by a score of 4-2 in the series opener. Friday marked Franco's return from the IL. He had missed...
fantasypros.com
C.J. Cron unloads on 504-foot moonshot Friday
Cron got a hold of the longest-hit homer of the season and the second-longest in MLB history at 504 feet. The spectacle of the long ball was impressive, along with the fact that this was his third in his last six games played. Fantasy owners are hoping that this success carries over to his ability to hit for average, as he is hitting just .228 in his last 15 games played.
fantasypros.com
Bryce Harper homers on Saturday against Nationals
Harper has been slumping of late, so much so that he got a day off on Friday to clear his head. But there's never any reason to worry about the reigning MVP when he's healthy, even if he was striking out at a ridiculously high rate over the last week. Harper's .309/.385/.566 slash line is elite, and he should have plenty left in the tank over these final few weeks as he looks to solidify a playoff spot for Philadelphia.
fantasypros.com
Edward Cabrera picks up a victory Friday night
Edward Cabrera worked 5 2/3 innings in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mets, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Cabrera was very solid through the first five frames Friday night, but he surrendered a two-run shot to Pete Alonso in the sixth and could not finish the inning. Still, the Marlins bullpen was able to secure a win for Cabrera, bringing his record to 5-2 on the year. In two starts so far this month, the young righty has worked to a 3.38 ERA and 11-to-5 K/BB ratio across 10 2/3 innings. He will return to the mound Wednesday against the Phillies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Le'Veon Bell tops Adrian Peterson by fifth-round TKO in boxing exhibition
Bell knocked Peterson down twice during the fight, and won by TKO 30 seconds into the fifth and final round after AP was still woozy getting up following a hard right hand to the chin.
fantasypros.com
Christian Watson (knee) cleared for Week 1
Watson opened training camp on the PUP list but has made a strong recovery and is now on track to make his NFL debut this weekend. The rookie wideout could see an influx of reps right away with Allen Lazard (ankle) not expected to play. He should be rostered in all dynasty formats but doesn't have much season-long intrigue in traditional redraft leagues at the moment.
NFL・
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Primer: Chiefs vs. Cardinals (Week 1)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews. If you’re looking for the complete primer, here’s a link to it:
fantasypros.com
Matthew Stafford shaky in Week 1
Matthew Stafford completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for 240 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Thursday's loss to the Bills. Buffalo's defense gave Stafford trouble all night, sacking the QB seven times and picking him off three times. Several of his throws sailed over his intended target and he didn't look sharp overall. The Bills' defense is one of the best in the league, but fantasy managers have to wonder if the much-talked-about elbow injury was a factor. Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons will provide the veteran with a good opportunity to rebound.
Comments / 0