Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

The Reveille Sports staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Southern

After a disappointing loss in the season opener to Florida State, LSU returns to Baton Rouge for its home opener against Southern. Though on the field, the game is a mismatch, the crosstown matchup is a huge event for Baton Rouge, with the game sold out. On the field, LSU will look to clean up some of the mistakes that plagued the team last week, and bounce back from the loss.
LSU Reveille

Battle of the Tigers: LSU wins 2-0 in a hard-fought match against Princeton

In a hard-fought battle, the LSU soccer team (5-0-2) defeated Princeton (3-2-0) by a score of 2-0 on Thursday night at the Sherrerd Field at Class of 1952 Stadium. “We’re really thrilled,” head coach Sian Hudson said. “To come on the road and play well against a team like Princeton is an unbelievable performance. We had great moments and fantastic goals tonight. Every time we give this team a challenge, they step up and perform.”
City
LSU Reveille

Tactical Analysis: A closer look at LSU Soccer's 3-5-2 formation

Formations in soccer are ever changing. Earlier in the season we talked about the 4-3-3 being used by Coach Sian Hudson and the different areas of the field and who plays there. Since then, formations have been added to combat opponents that may have a more passive approach, meaning that...
LSU Reveille

This Week in BR: LSU Career Expo, Rock N Rowe, fashion presentation

Local art studio, Painting With a Twist, will hold an immersive class for all ages on Monday, Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 711 Jefferson Highway location. The class will create a Heart Lake set and will allow participants to create their own canvas sets and learn a new skill in an environment that encourages exploration. You can pay for your reservation via the Painting With a Twist website.
