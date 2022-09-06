After a disappointing loss in the season opener to Florida State, LSU returns to Baton Rouge for its home opener against Southern. Though on the field, the game is a mismatch, the crosstown matchup is a huge event for Baton Rouge, with the game sold out. On the field, LSU will look to clean up some of the mistakes that plagued the team last week, and bounce back from the loss.

