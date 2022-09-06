Read full article on original website
Related
LSU Reveille
The Reveille Sports staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Southern
After a disappointing loss in the season opener to Florida State, LSU returns to Baton Rouge for its home opener against Southern. Though on the field, the game is a mismatch, the crosstown matchup is a huge event for Baton Rouge, with the game sold out. On the field, LSU will look to clean up some of the mistakes that plagued the team last week, and bounce back from the loss.
LSU Reveille
Saturday Spotlight Week 2: Southern’s star DE, return of Arizona football and more
College football has gotten off to a great start, with week one featuring exciting games throughout the weekend. The theme of the week was heartbreaking losses, FCS troubles and SEC dominance. Appalachian State, Eastern Carolina and LSU each had their different ways of mounting comebacks, but they were nearly identical...
LSU Reveille
Column: How Brian Kelly can live up this potential as LSU football Head Coach
After LSU football’s 6-6 campaign last season, Athletic Director Scott Woodward and many on the LSU Board of Directors believed it was time for a change at head coach. Ed Orgeron was fired, and former Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly signed a 100-million-dollar contract for the next 10 years.
LSU Reveille
Battle of the Tigers: LSU wins 2-0 in a hard-fought match against Princeton
In a hard-fought battle, the LSU soccer team (5-0-2) defeated Princeton (3-2-0) by a score of 2-0 on Thursday night at the Sherrerd Field at Class of 1952 Stadium. “We’re really thrilled,” head coach Sian Hudson said. “To come on the road and play well against a team like Princeton is an unbelievable performance. We had great moments and fantastic goals tonight. Every time we give this team a challenge, they step up and perform.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU Reveille
Tactical Analysis: A closer look at LSU Soccer's 3-5-2 formation
Formations in soccer are ever changing. Earlier in the season we talked about the 4-3-3 being used by Coach Sian Hudson and the different areas of the field and who plays there. Since then, formations have been added to combat opponents that may have a more passive approach, meaning that...
LSU Reveille
'Plummer's impact will live on': LSU Boyd Professor leaves $1.3 million gift for research, scholarships
An LSU Boyd Professor left a $1.3 million gift to the College of Science’s Department of Physics and Astronomy to advance research and provide scholarships, according to a press release. E. Ward Plummer died on July 23, 2020, leaving a $1.3 million gift to the College of Science’s Department...
LSU Reveille
This Week in BR: LSU Career Expo, Rock N Rowe, fashion presentation
Local art studio, Painting With a Twist, will hold an immersive class for all ages on Monday, Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 711 Jefferson Highway location. The class will create a Heart Lake set and will allow participants to create their own canvas sets and learn a new skill in an environment that encourages exploration. You can pay for your reservation via the Painting With a Twist website.
LSU Reveille
University Board of Supervisors names first Black alumna chairperson
Valencia Sarpy Jones was sworn in as the next chairperson of LSU’s Board of Supervisors at their September meeting on Friday morning, making history as the first Black alumna to be sworn in as chairperson of the university’s Board of Supervisors. Jones, who graduated with a sociology degree...
RELATED PEOPLE
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Metro Council ban on public encampments ignores realities of homelessness
On Aug. 24, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted 7-5 to ban homeless residents from camping on public property. The punishment for being publicly homeless, if a resident doesn't enter a shelter when beds are available, is either a fine or court-ordered community service. Both pose logistical difficulties. First,...
Comments / 0