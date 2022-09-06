ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta BeltLine and transit talks underway as BeltLine nears completion

By Justin Farmer, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtGck_0hkXCZ6m00

Is Atlanta’s BeltLine keeping its promise of creating affordable housing along path? City leaders and Atlanta BeltLine Inc. began the project years ago with promises of green space, economic growth, transportation and affordable housing.

ATLANTA — As Atlanta BeltLine Inc. gets closer to completing the vision for Atlanta’s 22-mile pedestrian path, many have questioned whether expanding mass transit along the once abandoned rail system is still an option.

City leaders and Atlanta BeltLine Inc. began the project years ago with promises of green space, economic growth, transportation and affordable housing.

In August, BeltLine leaders announced the route for the Northwest extension of the BeltLine.

Now that the land is mapped out and affordable housing goals are on track, ABI says it is still looking to expand transit.

Channel 2′s Justin Farmer spoke with the Atlanta BeltLine’s CEO, Clyde Higgs.

Higgs said the organization set a goal of 5,600 affordable housing units by the year 2030. Right now, they are ahead of pace.

“Our goal was to do 320 units for the year of 2022. We’re already at 373 units,” Higgs said.

The BeltLine uses revenue from its tax allocation district, private donations and local, state and federal grants to buy property.

“Part of the challenge is how long are these units going to stay affordable? One of the things that we’ve done from a BeltLine perspective is acquire big sites of land,” Higgs said.

Atlanta BeltLine Inc. aims to provide housing for families at 60% of the Area Median Income or less. The Department of Housing and Urban Development defines “low-income limits” as less than 80% of the AMI.

HUD calculates the number by region every year. In 2021, metro Atlanta’s AMI was $86,000.

“We will have units as deep as 30% of area median income and the reason we are able to do that is we actually own the land,” Higgs said.

Channel 2 Action News also got insight from the Atlanta Regional Commission. ARC works with leaders in 11 counties across metro Atlanta on a range of issues, including housing.

The organization said the issue of housing is much broader than Atlanta’s city limits. Policy changes that may help residents in Buckhead will likely not work the same in Cherokee County.

The housing challenges vary by jurisdiction. ARC works with policymakers and elected leaders to tackle the issue on a hyperlocal level by providing data and suggesting solutions.

Higgs told Farmer that recent private donations have given them line of sight to be able to complete the 22 miles of Atlanta’s BeltLine by the 2030 deadline. The next step for the project is transit.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with BeltLine visionary, Ryan Gravel. The idea for the pedestrian loop was born out of his thesis paper at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“I really just wanted to graduate. But, I never imaged we would actually build it,” Gravel said.

Gravel explained many community leaders, neighbors, and others took part in creating something special.

“It also became a housing project, a parks project, an arboretum, public art… all of these other things got layered onto it and made it better,” he said.

Gravel said he believes transportation is the missing element to connecting Atlanta communities using the BeltLine.

“If you’re carrying a heavy load. If you’re in a wheelchair, if it’s raining or snowing late at night or you’re going a long distance, it just doesn’t work”, he told Channel 2 Action News.

Gravel also lives along and uses the BeltLine. He now has his own development and city design companies that work for with cities.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantafi.com

50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
City
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
PLANetizen

Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County

On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Concern deepens over ‘shocking’ Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has sent a follow-up letter to Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders regarding the health system’s surprise announcement that it intends to close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The imminent closure of the Old Fourth Ward hospital, a fixture in the city for more than a century, is expected to create strain on […] The post Concern deepens over ‘shocking’ Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Beltline#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Real Estate#Beltline#Atlanta Beltline Inc
saportareport.com

YMCA Metro Atlanta kicks off fourth annual Days of Service initiative

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is back with its Annual Days of Service on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, a two-day initiative that offers volunteer opportunities for communities around the metro area. This year, the Decatur Family YMCA is hosting a packing event to provide food and toiletries bags to families in the Y’s Extended Stay Hotel program.
DECATUR, GA
gotodestinations.com

22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta council seeks federal funds for Downtown’s ‘The Stitch’

Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi introduced legislation Sept. 6 that would seek federal funding for preliminary engineering for The Stitch, the long talked about vision to cap the Downtown Connector. The legislation, backed by the entire council, would authorize Mayor Andre Dickens to apply for a fiscal year 2022 U.S. Department of Transportation Reconnecting Communities […] The post Atlanta council seeks federal funds for Downtown’s ‘The Stitch’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

$8.2M in grant funding to assist Atlanta’s small businesses

More than 420 grants, totaling $8.2 million will be delivered to Atlanta’s small businesses through the Resurgence Grant Fund. “While the city of Atlanta continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic, many of our small businesses owners and nonprofits need capital to continue to grow and serve their communities,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, […] The post $8.2M in grant funding to assist Atlanta’s small businesses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta for You to Check Out

Atlanta is the cultural hub of the south. I love checking out gallery openings, new plays, and concerts. Even better is when I get to enjoy a meal while I soak in some music. The best thing about Atlanta is that I will never run out of restaurants that feature stellar live music.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

The Underdoggs Casting Call In Atlanta: How To Apply

A new movie titled The Underdoggs is currently casting in Atlanta, Georgia. The movie comes from the mind of Snoop Dogg and is partially based on his experience coaching his son’s youth football team. Actor and producer Kenya Barris is also connected to the project, which has been filming in Atlanta for several weeks now.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Bickers facing 24 to 30 years

Former Clayton County Sheriff’s Department Chief of Staff Mitzi Bickers is scheduled to appear before a a federal judge on Thursday, September 8, when she could get up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and filing false tax returns in the Atlanta City Hall contract-steering scandal.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
184K+
Followers
126K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy