GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Host Packers Today in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Vikings open the regular season at home today against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1 of the NFL season. It will be a fresh start for the Vikings under new head coach Kevin O'Connell. Commenting on the Vikings website, O'Connell says... Yeah, I'm...
Small Minnesota Company Licensed To Make MLB Memorabilia
Two childhood friends in Winona, Minnesota have established themselves as a company that can handle orders of all sizes with only 8 employees besides themselves. They are called the Pillbox Bat Company and this summer they are now officially licensed to make Major League Baseball memorabilia for all 30 teams. According to Bring Me The News: Co-Owner Dan Watson said "Getting MLB licensing is huge and it's bringing all kinds of opportunities, adding that a deal with Fanatics is also in the works."
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
Claim Your Place As The #1 Vikings Fan With This Skol-Mobile
The Vikings are opening up the 2022-23 NFL season this weekend against their rivals from Green Bay. Knowing that bragging rights between Packer and Viking fans is at stake so early in the season, you might want to bring your A-game to the tailgate party. How do you do that? Well, check out this Minnesota Vikings SUV for sale in Saint Cloud, it might just be what the doctor ordered for your fandom.
See Where in Minnesota These Celebrities Were Born
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
Did The Queen Of England Own A Lake House In Minnesota?
Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign. Now, I'm not obsessed with the Royal family like a lot of people, but I am kind of a history nerd, so I did watch a lot of news and read a lot of articles yesterday. I...
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Do You Believe That This Makes You the Truest of True Minnesotans?
What do you believe makes someone a "true" Minnesotan? Is it the way they dress? The way they talk? As in "yah", "you-betcha" or "ope" to rattle off a couple. Maybe it's the long o's or a's that a Minnesotan uses. Perhaps it's the ability to adapt to weather that is twenty below zero or more? Truthfully, I'm not fully sure.
Minnesota Set New Export Record in Second Quarter
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Exports of goods from Minnesota hit a record high in the second quarter of this year. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the value of the manufactured, agricultural, and mining goods exported from Minnesota from April through June totaled $6.7 billion. It was up 12% when compared to the same three-month period last year.
[Listen] Tom Hoverstad SROC August Weather
I always enjoy talking with Tom Hoverstad Scientist at the Southern research and Outreach Center at Waseca about the previous month's weather. As soon as the calendar flips to the new month, I call Tom who tracks the weather at their official weather station. The temperature I am quite sure varies very little from Waseca to my farm by Wells. But, especially this year, the rainfall varied by a huge amount,
Good Question! Can you Answer, “Why Is this Area of Land a Part of Minnesota”?
Have you ever wondered why does Minnesota have a peak right at the top of the state? It does make our state look pretty cool on maps, but does the land serve a purpose?. This question was recently posed on reddit by user ItsRiletta:. Why is this area of land...
Training Flight from Rochester Fatally Crashes Near Red Wing
Bay City, WI (KROC-AM News)- A training flight that departed from Rochester ended with a crash-landing near Red Wing that killed both of the plane’s occupants. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene of the plane crash shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT went down about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional airport in a field on airport property in Bay City, WI.
Are Minnesota Grandkids Spoiled? Where Does Minnesota Rank?
Grandparents often spoil their grandchildren and you could argue that is their job. Coventry Direct launched a survey ranking states on how grandparents spoil their grandkids. They asked over 2000 grandchildren across America to rate from 1 to 5 how often their grandparents spoil them, then tallied the score of each state to find the winners.
Flags Across Minnesota to Be Lowered in Honor of 9/11
ST. PAUL -- Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks. The National Day of Service...
When We’ll See Peak Fall Colors in Southeast Minnesota
School has officially begun which means fall is right around the corner. Even though fall is nowhere near as long as I'd like it to be, there are still some really fun activities we Minnesotans love to do every fall, like apple picking, going to corn mazes, and leaf peeping. Later we'll check out some of the apple orchards you can visit in our area but first let's talk about when the fall colors will be at their peak this fall in southeast Minnesota.
Too Soon? It Looks Like Trees Are Starting To Already Change in Minnesota
I know pumpkin spice is basically viral now and that is a sign that winter is just around the corner, but I had to do a double-take on my way home from work last week. I live in an area with a ton of mature trees and noticed that a few of those trees were a slight shade of yellow already. Is it too early for trees to start turning colors in Minnesota?
