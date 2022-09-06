ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs

The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. The market has been growing steadily and presently has a...
How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?

Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing

MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy, co-founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, amassed approximately 129,699 BTC...
Crypto markets see flood of Queen Elizabeth memecoins and NFTs

Crypto degens have wasted no time after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, flooding the crypto market with more than 40 new Queen-related meme tokens, and hundreds of new nonfungible tokens (NFTs) in the same vein. New tokens launched on decentralized exchanges on the BNB Smart Chain and Ethereum over...
Florida govt warns against auto warranty scammers asking crypto payments

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) issued a warning sharing insights into identifying robocall scam marketing auto warranties, which includes being asked to pay for the services via gift cards and cryptocurrencies. Consumer complaints against increasing robocall scams — wherein scammers use prerecorded calls to market and...
DApp activity rises 3.7% in August for the first time since May: Finance Redefined

Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Decentralized applications, or DApps, finally showed a glimmer of recovery in August as the daily average of unique active wallets rose by 3.7%...
Bitcoin short squeeze ‘not over’ as BTC price eyes 17% weekly gains

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed higher into the Sep. 10 weekly close as optimistic forecasts favored $23,000 next. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $21,730 on Bitstamp overnight — the most since Aug. 26. The pair managed to conserve its prior gains despite low-volume weekend trading conditions...
Stack releases crypto trading app aimed at teens and parents

Crypto-curious teens may be able to try their hand at real crypto trading after the launch of the education and trading app Stack — aimed at teaching under 18s how to trade and hodl crypto. The crypto trading app was launched by mobile software firm Stack on Thursday, with...
3 reasons why Bitcoin traders should be bullish on BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) has been in a rut, and BTC’s price is likely to stay in its current downtrend. But like I mentioned last week, when nobody is talking about Bitcoin, that’s usually the best time to be buying Bitcoin. In the last week, the price took another tumble,...
'We’re not giving crypto a pass' on enforcement action, says SEC's Gurbir Grewal

Gurbir Grewal, the enforcement director for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, said the financial regulator will continue to investigate and bring enforcement actions against crypto firms, despite the narrative of “picking winners and losers” and “stifling innovation.”. In written remarks for a Friday program hosted...
SBF and the Mooch tie the knot as FTX Ventures takes 30% stake of SkyBridge Capital

FTX Ventures, an arm of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange, will acquire a 30% stake in alternative asset manager SkyBridge Capital, the firms announced Sept. 9. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but SkyBridge will use $40 million of the proceeds to purchase cryptocurrencies to hold as a long-term investment, according to a statement.
Will Bitcoin’s rally sustain? DXY, SPX, GC and WTI could have the answer

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a question and answer session hosted by the Cato Institute on Sept. 8 that the central bank will continue to hike rates until inflation is under control. However, these comments did not rattle the markets as much as most would have anticipated, indicating that traders might have already factored in a 75 basis point rate hike in the Fed’s next meeting on Sept. 20–21.
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum

Crypto research firm Delphi Digital has shifted the focus of its research and development (R&D) protocol arm Delphi Labs to the Cosmos ecosystem. Delphi Labs is Delphi Digital's protocol R&D arm, with a team of around 50 aimed at incubating “Web3 primitives.” The R&D arm had previously been focused on researching and developing protocols on Terra but was forced to look into other ecosystems following its collapse in May.
Ethereum Merge can trigger high volatility, BitMEX CEO warns

The Ethereum Merge is one of the most anticipated events in the crypto space this year. Because of this, crypto firms are on the lookout for any hiccups that may occur as the newly upgraded Ethereum network comes to life. In a Cointelegraph interview, Alexander Höptner, the CEO of crypto...
Bitcoin squeezes past $20K on US dollar dip as BTC price gains 8.7%

Bitcoin (BTC) bounced past $20,000 on Sept. 9 as a much-anticipated “short squeeze” took hold. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD adding as much as $2,700 (8.7%) in hours on the day, reaching its highest since Aug. 26. After weeks of ranging punctuated with successive...
SEC to address growing crypto issuer filings with specialized offices

In light of the influx of filings from cryptocurrency issuers in the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided to set up two new offices this fall to provide specialized support to the seven offices currently responsible for reviewing issuer filings. Under the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure...
From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up

Switzerland-based Crypto Valley Association will partner with Dubai’s Crypto Oasis to collaborate in the ongoing development of the blockchain industry in both countries. The Crypto Valley Association (CVA), based in the Swiss Canton of Zug’s self-proclaimed "crypto valley," will spearhead the partnership with its counterpart in Dubai to connect a growing group of blockchain communities in Switzerland and the Middle East.
Ford prepares to enter the Metaverse with virtual automobiles and NFTs

American car manufacturer Ford Motor Company is the latest car brand prepping its entry into the world of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the Metaverse — filing 19 trademark applications across its major car brands. United States Patent and Trade Office (USPTO) licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed in a...
