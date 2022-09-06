ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countryside, IL

Apparent police chase ends on Tri-State Tollway; Illinois State Police investigating

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7aGX_0hkWzsnN00

Illinois State Police are investigating after an apparent chase ended on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene around 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-294 near 75th Street in south suburban Countryside.

Illinois State Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. and deferred questions to the DuPage County Major Crime Unit.

Illinois State Police did say its troopers are handing a crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer and an Oak Brook Police Department squad car.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, as traffic in that area is backed up.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon threatened victim in Carol Stream Police Department parking lot: 'I'll kill you right here'

CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Bond was set Thursday for a convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Carol Stream last month. Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of Evanston has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
CAROL STREAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Oak Brook, IL
City
Countryside, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State Police#Tri State Tollway#Crime
fox32chicago.com

Downers Grove man gets 17 years in prison for spree of break-ins around DuPage County

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A Downers Grove man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for burglarizing two homes and a business in late 2019. Jay Mendoza, 40, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John Kinsella after pleading guilty to two felony counts of residential burglary and one felony count of burglary, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side. Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns. Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police release photos of men wanted in fatal stabbing in Loop

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to police, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook Co. Sheriff's Office send warning regarding ruse burglary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning people in the north suburbs of a new ruse burglary.The sheriff's office released doorbell camera photos of five people. Last Thursday, one of them knocked on the door of a home in New Trier Township.He told an 81-year-old woman who answered that he was a construction worker, and he needed to show her something outside.While the woman was distracted, the sheriff's office says four other people went inside the home and stole jewelry. All five people took off in a dark-colored SUV.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Searching Joliet Middle School After Unspecified Threat

Joliet Police have announced that they are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road. WJOL has been told that the authorities are investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a search of the premises and citizens are asked to avoid the area at this time.
JOLIET, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy