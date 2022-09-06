Apparent police chase ends on Tri-State Tollway; Illinois State Police investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after an apparent chase ended on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday afternoon. Chopper7 was over the scene around 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-294 near 75th Street in south suburban Countryside. Illinois State Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. and deferred questions to the DuPage County Major Crime Unit. Illinois State Police did say its troopers are handing a crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer and an Oak Brook Police Department squad car. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, as traffic in that area is backed up. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
