Apparent police chase ends on Tri-State Tollway; Illinois State Police investigating

Illinois State Police are investigating after an apparent chase ended on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene around 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-294 near 75th Street in south suburban Countryside.

Illinois State Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. and deferred questions to the DuPage County Major Crime Unit.

Illinois State Police did say its troopers are handing a crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer and an Oak Brook Police Department squad car.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, as traffic in that area is backed up.