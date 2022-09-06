Teyonah Parris and her husband James are expecting their first child together! The actress took to social media to happily announce her pregnancy. “We’re pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I’m so excited to share that we have a baby on the way,” she wrote on Instagram. “There have been so many feelings since we’ve learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful.”

