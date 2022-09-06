Read full article on original website
BET
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Gives Emotional Speech While Inducting Him As A Disney Legend
On Friday (September 9) at the Disney Legends Award Ceremony at the D23 Expo, Chadwick Boseman was inducted as a Disney Legend. Derrick Boseman, Chadwick’s brother, accepted the award on his late brother’s behalf and reflected on how much the late actor appreciated being a movie star. “When...
Harry Styles Talks Timeless Quality Of Role In 1950s Love Triangle Tale ‘My Policeman’
Fresh from a tumultuous Venice and a Madison Garden concert in between, Harry Styles was back on the festival circuit this weekend for the Toronto world premiere of Michael Grandage’s My Policeman. Adapted from Bethan Roberts’ late 1950s-set novel, Styles plays a young police constable who embarks on a forbidden and then illegal relationship with a male art gallery curator (David Dawson) while asking a local teacher (Emma Corrin) for her hand in marriage. Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee also feature in the cast as older versions of the three characters, 40 years down the line when laws and attitudes...
NFL・
BET
Disney Debuts ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action Trailer With Halle Bailey
On Friday (September 9), Disney provided a first look at the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid. Featuring Halle Bailey as princess Ariel, the clip begins with a splash of underwater wildlife before providing a first look of the Little Mermaid gracefully flowing through the water. She then finds a peek of the sun and swims up to it for a closer look.
The Maggie Wall review – vivid tale of a woman burned for witchcraft
In a monologue starring the excellent Blythe Jandoo, Martin McCormick finds a fearful, misogynistic, class-ridden society to blame for a girl’s death
BET
Interview: Cynthia Erivo Would Like To Play Maleficent And Shares A Major Tip On Avoiding Exploitation In Hollywood
Cynthia Erivo is making her mark in Hollywood with a slew of top-billing credits from starring in Harriet and Genius: Aretha Franklin, playing both titular characters. The actress earned her stripes starting in the theatre circuit in the U.K. for numerous productions, including Sister Act, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and The Color Purple as Celie Harris Johnson.
BET
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 2 With A Heartfelt Video!
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis are expecting their second child together! The married couple shared the exciting baby news via social media on Friday (September 9). Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt video, which includes the moment Keyshia informed her husband of the pregnancy test results!. “Let’s Have...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 6 Times Our Favorite Celebrities Dazzled At The BET Hip Hop Awards
"I don’t think anybody in the world would want smoke with their songs," he said. Watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET!. He is expected to appear in court on November 4 in Washington, DC. The emcees brought bars and style...
BET
'RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Sues Bots For Cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais’ Son
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles with the hopes to expose the reckless bots who cyberbullied co-star Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax. According to Page Six, Jenkins, who is being accused of being behind the cyber attacks, filed the suit on...
BET
A Look Back at Hustler of the Year Winners
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 reflects on the artists who have defined hustle in previous years, including 50 Cent, Sean "Love" Combs, Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Saweetie. Nick Cannon's alter ego, backstage Monopoly and hosting shenanigans make the list of the funniest moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
BET
Kanye West Promotes His Children As ‘Future Leaders’ Amid Dispute With Adidas
On Thursday (September 8), Kanye West took to his social media to post a photo showing him embracing his four children, while referencing his ongoing business battle with Adidas. In the Instagram image, the 45-year-old rapper/producer/entrepreneur is seen with daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm,...
BET
Murder Inc Stories - Murder Inc Court
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c. Ja Rule recalls the ego-crushing blow of being refused entry to the Sunset Strip's hottest club, Dublin's --...
BET
Edward Enninful Has A Heartfelt Conversation With Lupita Nyong'o About His New Memoir!
Edward Enniful, the renowned editor-in-chief of British Vogue, graced the world famous Apollo stage yesterday evening with academy award winner Lupita Nyong'o for a conversation about the release of his new memoir, A Visible Man. Maxwell, Bevy Smith, Grace Coddington, and celebrity stylist Ty Hunter were amongst the celebrities and...
BET
Missy Elliott Gets Virginia Street Named After Her
Missy Elliott’s award-winning career is now cemented with a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. The artist and producer shared the exciting news on her social media on Wednesday (Sept. 7). “#757 VA my Grandma who passed when I was young always told me to...
BET
Swae Lee Files For Joint Custody Of 1-Year-Old Daughter
Swae Lee has filed a petition in a Los Angeles court to establish joint custody of his 1-year-old daughter with his ex. According to TMZ, the rapper shares his daughter, Angel, with Brazilian model, Aline Martins. In July, he requested 50/50 custody of Angel. During an interview last year with...
BET
Offset Opens Up About Being A Family Man, Raising 5 Kids
Offset is a busy man, but he always makes time for his family. Speaking with PEOPLE recently, the Atlanta rapper opened up about family and career balance – being a father of five and husband to Cardi B. "Being a father's important to me personally," he told the publication....
BET
Actress Teyonah Parris Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child: ‘We Are So Blessed And So Grateful’
Teyonah Parris and her husband James are expecting their first child together! The actress took to social media to happily announce her pregnancy. “We’re pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I’m so excited to share that we have a baby on the way,” she wrote on Instagram. “There have been so many feelings since we’ve learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful.”
