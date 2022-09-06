ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Harry Styles Talks Timeless Quality Of Role In 1950s Love Triangle Tale ‘My Policeman’

Fresh from a tumultuous Venice and a Madison Garden concert in between, Harry Styles was back on the festival circuit this weekend for the Toronto world premiere of Michael Grandage’s My Policeman. Adapted from Bethan Roberts’ late 1950s-set novel, Styles plays a young police constable who embarks on a forbidden and then illegal relationship with a male art gallery curator (David Dawson) while asking a local teacher (Emma Corrin) for her hand in marriage. Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee also feature in the cast as older versions of the three characters, 40 years down the line when laws and attitudes...
Disney Debuts ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action Trailer With Halle Bailey

On Friday (September 9), Disney provided a first look at the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid. Featuring Halle Bailey as princess Ariel, the clip begins with a splash of underwater wildlife before providing a first look of the Little Mermaid gracefully flowing through the water. She then finds a peek of the sun and swims up to it for a closer look.
Interview: Cynthia Erivo Would Like To Play Maleficent And Shares A Major Tip On Avoiding Exploitation In Hollywood

Cynthia Erivo is making her mark in Hollywood with a slew of top-billing credits from starring in Harriet and Genius: Aretha Franklin, playing both titular characters. The actress earned her stripes starting in the theatre circuit in the U.K. for numerous productions, including Sister Act, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and The Color Purple as Celie Harris Johnson.
A Look Back at Hustler of the Year Winners

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 reflects on the artists who have defined hustle in previous years, including 50 Cent, Sean "Love" Combs, Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Saweetie. Nick Cannon's alter ego, backstage Monopoly and hosting shenanigans make the list of the funniest moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
Murder Inc Stories - Murder Inc Court

Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c. Ja Rule recalls the ego-crushing blow of being refused entry to the Sunset Strip's hottest club, Dublin's --...
Missy Elliott Gets Virginia Street Named After Her

Missy Elliott’s award-winning career is now cemented with a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. The artist and producer shared the exciting news on her social media on Wednesday (Sept. 7). “#757 VA my Grandma who passed when I was young always told me to...
Swae Lee Files For Joint Custody Of 1-Year-Old Daughter

Swae Lee has filed a petition in a Los Angeles court to establish joint custody of his 1-year-old daughter with his ex. According to TMZ, the rapper shares his daughter, Angel, with Brazilian model, Aline Martins. In July, he requested 50/50 custody of Angel. During an interview last year with...
Actress Teyonah Parris Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child: ‘We Are So Blessed And So Grateful’

Teyonah Parris and her husband James are expecting their first child together! The actress took to social media to happily announce her pregnancy. “We’re pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I’m so excited to share that we have a baby on the way,” she wrote on Instagram. “There have been so many feelings since we’ve learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful.”
