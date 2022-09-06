Forward progress stopped in 2nd vegetation fire in 2 days near Rodeo

Bay Area heat wave peaking Tuesday; power emergency declared 03:58

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department is responding Tuesday to a reported 10-acre vegetation fire in the same area where a 125-acre fire burned near Rodeo a day earlier .

The department wrote on Twitter around 1:05 p.m. that they were responding to the fire on Barry Hill Road in Franklin Canyon.

Monday's fire broke out near Rodeo on Monday evening. No injuries were reported, and no structures damaged, according to Cal Fire, which also responded to the blaze. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation warnings Monday night.

The fire accelerated quickly at a "dangerous rate of spread" and threatened some structures, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said the fire has burned 50 acres and forward progress has been stopped.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for the next few hours.