Related
Former LSU Receivers Coach Mickey Joseph Named Interim Coach at Nebraska
The longtime assistant will now get the chance to showcase his coaching style on a national level, lead Cornhuskers
LCA Overwhelms Woodlawn Early, Cruises to 2-0 Start
It was another stellar First Quarter performance for Lafayette Christian Academy that allowed the Knights to beat a second big name program, this time Woodlawn High School out of Baton Rouge. JuJuan Johnson was at it again for the Knights as the signal caller threw 3 touchdown passes - 2...
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith blasts media after season-opening loss
Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons had the division-rival New Orleans Saints where they wanted them in Sunday’s season opener.
Le'Veon Bell scores TKO victory in exhibition boxing match with Adrian Peterson
Bell knocked Peterson down twice during the fight, and won by TKO 30 seconds into the fifth and final round after AP was still woozy getting up following a hard right hand to the chin.
