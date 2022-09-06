ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, KS

KSN.com

Air Capital Fly-In

It’s time for another year of the Air Capital Fly-In at Jabara Airport here in Wichita. This is going to be a fun filed day for all ages with lots of activities and learning opportunities no matter how young or old you are. The day will also feature a...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Friday Guy Day: Great Plains Transportation Museum’s Railfest

In hoping they can spread the awareness of trains and why they are so important to our society, the Great Plains Transportation Museum in Wichita will have another year of their Railfest next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on downtown Wichita. The day will be fun for all...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fall feel for now…

Temperatures were downright chilly out there on Sunday morning! It definitely was a glimpse of fall. Spots like Colby were able to drop to the upper 30s, with 40s and lower 50s for the rest of us. It will be a beautiful and sunny afternoon. This is a near-perfect day...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Spotty rain chance, cooler temperatures this weekend

Our next front has started to move in but there has not been much moisture just yet. At best, maybe a sprinkle or light shower early this morning but those raindrops will have to battle through some dry air as they fall. The changes that the front will bring will...
WICHITA, KS
