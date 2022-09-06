Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSN.com
Air Capital Fly-In
It’s time for another year of the Air Capital Fly-In at Jabara Airport here in Wichita. This is going to be a fun filed day for all ages with lots of activities and learning opportunities no matter how young or old you are. The day will also feature a...
KSN.com
Friday Guy Day: Great Plains Transportation Museum’s Railfest
In hoping they can spread the awareness of trains and why they are so important to our society, the Great Plains Transportation Museum in Wichita will have another year of their Railfest next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on downtown Wichita. The day will be fun for all...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fall feel for now…
Temperatures were downright chilly out there on Sunday morning! It definitely was a glimpse of fall. Spots like Colby were able to drop to the upper 30s, with 40s and lower 50s for the rest of us. It will be a beautiful and sunny afternoon. This is a near-perfect day...
KSN.com
Spotty rain chance, cooler temperatures this weekend
Our next front has started to move in but there has not been much moisture just yet. At best, maybe a sprinkle or light shower early this morning but those raindrops will have to battle through some dry air as they fall. The changes that the front will bring will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Welcomed changes eventually on the way
While a nice cold front is on the way, we have to get through a few more days of sizzling heat before it clears the entire state. Highs on Thursday pushed into the 90s yet again. A few spots to the west made the 100 degree mark. High fire danger...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Big changes briefly bring cooler weekend air, some rain
Hello cold front! Massive changes are on the way for the upcoming weekend. Expect those temperatures to take a huge turn for Saturday afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the northwest to the 80s to the southeast. Winds will be a bit gusty out of the north today and clouds take over.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings rain and cooler temps for the weekend
A cold front is working its way into the Sunflower State this evening. Winds will be breezy at times out of the north along the front, bringing in cooler temperatures for the weekend. Northwest Kansas has already tapped into the cooler temperatures this evening and will see lows fall into...
Comments / 0