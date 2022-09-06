Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Osimertinib Shows 77% Reduction in Disease Recurrence Risk in Early-Stage EGFR-Mutated NSCLC
Updated findings from the phase 3 ADAURA trial showed a significant disease-free survival improvement with the use of adjuvant osimertinib compared with placebo in patients with EGFR-mutated, stage I to IIIA non–small cell lung cancer. Updated findings from the phase 3 ADAURA trial (NCT02511106) showed a significant disease-free survival...
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Benefits Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial presented at ESMO 2022 support maintenance therapy with olaparib in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. After 7 years of follow-up, maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) for 2 years reduced risk for death by 45% vs placebo in patients with newly diagnosed advanced, BRCA-positive ovarian cancer, according to data from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial (NCT01844986) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1-2.
targetedonc.com
Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Benefit Maintained in Advanced Endometrial Cancer
After extended follow-up, continued benefit was seen with the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in patients with advanced endometrial cancer who previously received platinum chemotherapy, updated efficacy and safety findings from the phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 trial showed. After extended follow-up, continued benefit was seen with the combination of lenvatinib...
targetedonc.com
Nivolumab With or Without Relatlimab Displays Feasibility in Resectable NSCLC
The phase 2 NEOpredict trial of nivolumab with or without relatilmab met its primary end point of feasibility of treatment in patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. The primary end point of feasibility was met in the phase 2 NEOpredict trial (NCT04205552) with preoperative nivolumab (Opdivo) plus or...
targetedonc.com
Novel ULK Inhibitor Considered Safe for Solid Tumors Harboring RAS or RAF Mutations
DCC-3116 demonstrated safety and tolerability across various dose levels in patients with solid tumors harboring a RAS or RAF mutation, according to findings from a phase 1/2 trial presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress. DCC-3116 demonstrated safety and tolerability across various dose levels in patients with solid tumors harboring a...
targetedonc.com
Neoadjuvant Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Shows Unprecedented Pathologic Responses in dMMR Colon Cancer
At the 2022 ESMO Congress, results from the NICHE-2 trial showed neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with mismatch repair deficient colon cancer had notable responses to the therapy well above neoadjuvant chemotherapy. Major pathologic responses (MPRs) were achieved in 95% of patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colon cancer after only...
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
cancernetwork.com
DCC-3116 Acceptable Treatment in RAS/RAF-Mutant Solid Tumors
Results from a presentation at 2022 ESMO showed DCC-3116 was tolerated in patients with RAS or RAF-mutant solid tumors. A phase 1/2 trial (NCT04892017) found a potential treatment with DCC-3116 monotherapy given between 50 mg to 300 mg twice daily for patients with RAS or RAF-mutant solid tumors, based on a presentation from the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
MedicalXpress
Cell therapy improves progression-free survival in advanced melanoma, first phase 3 study shows
A novel treatment strategy with personalized cell therapy significantly improves progression-free survival compared to standard immunotherapy in patients with advanced melanoma, according to ground-breaking results reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 from the phase 3 M14TIL trial. "This study shows for the first time in a randomized, controlled trial that...
cancernetwork.com
Atezolizumab Following Resection in RCC Results in No Clinical Outcome Improvement
Data from the phase 3 IMmotion010 trial revealed no benefit of adjuvant atezolizumab vs placebo for resectable renal cell carcinoma. No clinical outcome boost was reported with the use of adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) vs placebo for the treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence based on data from the phase 3 IMmotion010 trial (NCT03024996) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO).1,2.
targetedonc.com
No Significant Improvement of DFS Seen in High-Risk RCC With Adjuvant Nivolumab/Ipilimumab
Adjuvant nivolumab plus ipilimumab in patients with localized renal cell carcinoma at high risk for relapse after nephrectomy failed to significantly improve disease-free survival vs placebo in part A of the phase 3 CheckMate 914 trial. Nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) as adjuvant therapy in patients with localized renal cell...
cancernetwork.com
Neoadjuvant T-VEC Efficacy Consistent at 5 Years for Resectable Melanoma
Long-term results of a phase 2 study (NCT02211131) revealed consistent efficacy at 5 years with talimogene laherparepvec in stage IIIB to IVM1a melanoma. Neoadjuvant treatment with the oncolytic virus T-VEC (talimogene laherparepvec; Imlygic) continued to demonstrate consistent improvements in efficacy at 5 years compared with surgery alone for patients with stage IIIB to IVM1a melanoma, according to long-term results from a phase 2 study (NCT02211131) presented at 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO).
targetedonc.com
Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Shows Better PFS vs Ipilimumab in Unresectable Melanoma
A novel tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy showed a 50% reduction in the risk of death for patients with stage IIIC/IV unresectable, treatment-refractory melanoma. A tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy showed a 50% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared with ipilimumab (Yervoy) in patients with stage IIIC/IV unresectable, treatment-refractory melanoma, according to findings from the randomized phase 3 M14TIL trial (NCT02278887) presented at ESMO Congress 2022.
targetedonc.com
Promising Results Demonstrated With Blood Tests for Early Cancer Detection
Positive signals from a blood-based multi-cancer early detection test led to cancer diagnoses after the test indicated potential cancers in 1.4% of individuals from an otherwise healthy cohort of participants in the the prospective PATHFINDER study. Positive signals from a blood-based multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test led to cancer diagnosis...
cancernetwork.com
OS Enhanced With Tremelimumab Addition to Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy in Metastatic NSCLC
Overall survival remained durable in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer when tremelimumab was added to durvalumab plus chemotherapy. Results from the phase 3 POSEIDON trial (NCT03164616) show prolonged overall survival (OS) after 4 years of follow-up when tremelimumab was added to durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus chemotherapy for patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which was presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
targetedonc.com
Updated Results Support Efficacy of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Metastatic Gastric/GEJ Cancer
New results from the DESTINY-Gastric02 study include responses, survival data for patients receiving trastuzumab deruxtecan for with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Results from the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric02 study (NCT04014075) confirmed that fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) had a clinical benefit and tolerable safety profile for patients...
cancernetwork.com
Olaparib/Abiraterone Provides Long-Lasting Robust Clinical Benefit Vs Abiraterone in First-Line mCRPC
Patients with with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer continued to derive notable benefit from treatment with first-line olaparib plus abiraterone acetate and prednisone or prednisolone compared with abiraterone monotherapy. Treatment with olaparib (Lynparza) plus abiraterone acetate (Zytiga) and prednisone or prednisolone resulted in continued overall survival (OS) benefit compared with single-agent...
cancernetwork.com
MAGE-A4+ Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors May Experience Antitumor Activity With ADP-A2M4CD8
Phase 1 data on efficacy and safety of ADP-A2M4CD8 in MAGE-A4–positive advanced metastatic disease shows promise at 2022 ESMO. Data from the phase 1 SURPASS trial (NCT04044859) presented during the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) revealed ADP-A2M4CD8, a next-generational autologous T-cell receptor designed for patients with solid tumors, may have activity in MAGE-A4–positive disease.
targetedonc.com
Frontline Tislelizumab Shows Non-Inferior OS vs Sorafenib in Unresectable HCC
At the 2022 ESMO Congress, results from the final analysis of the RATIONALE-301 study showed that tislelizumab monotherapy continued to have clinically meaningful anti-tumor activity vs sorafenib in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Frontline tislelizumab showed a clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit and was associated with a higher objective...
targetedonc.com
Naporafenib Combinations with Several Therapies Prove Effective in NRAS-Mutant Unresectable/Metastatic Melanoma
Naporafenib, in combination with several therapies, showed strong efficacy for patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Naporafenib exhibited favorable efficacy in combination with rineterkib, trametinib (Mekinist), or ribociclib (Kisqali) in patients with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic melanoma, according to results from a phase 2 trial (NCT04417621) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.
