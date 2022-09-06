Benzema injured in Real Madrid’s game against Celtic

1 of 5

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — France striker Karim Benzema was substituted with an apparent knee injury in Real Madrid’s 3-0 win against Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Benzema started limping after a sprint with the ball and put his hand on his right knee before asking to be replaced in the 30th minute. He put his hand on his face as he slowly walked off the field.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match he was optimistic about Benzema’s injury.

“After the first evaluation it doesn’t appear to be too serious,” he said. “But we have to wait for the tests tomorrow. We’ll see.”

The 34-year-old Benzema is coming off his best season ever, when he was the leading scorer both in the Champions League and the Spanish league.

He scored 15 goals in the Champions League alone, including some decisive ones in the team’s remarkable run to its record 14th European title. Madrid also won the Spanish league last season.

Eden Hazard replaced Benzema and scored a goal as well as helping to set up the other two.

